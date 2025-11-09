Watch Now
Higgo surges up WWT leaderboard on moving day
Displaying supreme confidence with his putting game, Garrick Higgo flashed a hot hand on Saturday at the World Wide Technology Championship, where he took over the top spot on moving day.
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ., Round 3
Watch the best moments from the third round of the PGA Tour's World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal Golf Course in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
Griffin talks fun, focus after 66 in Cabo
Ben Griffin breaks down his third round 66 at the World Wide Technology Championship in Cabo, how a new putter helped him play more freely, and what he learned chasing Scottie Scheffler at the Pro Circuit Championship.
Putnam one-hops it in for an ace at El Cardonal
After back-to-back bogeys, Andrew Putnam drills a hole-in-one on the par-3 16th hole at El Cardonal during the third-round action at the World Wide Technology Championship.
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ., Round 2
Watch the best moments from the second round of the PGA Tour's World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal Golf Course in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
Highlights: World Wide Technology Champ., Round 1
Watch the best moments from opening round of the PGA Tour's World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal Golf Course in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico.
Michael Brennan shines in Bank of Utah victory
Michael Brennan was 'solid as a rock' in Bank of Utah Championship victory.
Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 4
Watch the best moments from final round of the PGA Tour's Bank of Utah Championship at Black Desert Golf Course.
Family support propels Brennan to Bank of Utah win
Michael Brennan chats with Todd Lewis about winning the Bank of Utah Championship and earning a spot on the PGA Tour.
Highlights: Bank of Utah Championship, Round 2
Watch highlights from Round 2 of the PGA Tour's Bank of Utah Championship at Black Desert Golf Course.