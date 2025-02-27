Watch Now
Woodland in 'a lot better place' than a year ago
Gary Woodland discusses the impact of receiving the PGA Tour's Courage Award and assesses the state of his game at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches.
Spieth reflects on ‘solid start’ at PGA National
Jordan Spieth reacts to his strong first round at the Cognizant Classic, including his impressions of competing at PGA National, Jake Knapp's stellar opening round and more.
Top shots from 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld
Watch the best shots from the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, featuring highlights from winner Brian Campbell and runner-up Aldrich Potgieter.
Campbell’s ‘grit’ guided him to first PGA Tour win
Brian Campbell describes his emotions after earning his first PGA Tour victory in dramatic fashion at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Potgieter ‘to learn from’ mistakes at Mexico Open
Aldrich Potgieter is "proud" of his runner-up finish at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld despite coming up short in a playoff, and Golf Central analyzes how the young South African can minimize mistakes down the stretch.
Campbell’s roller coaster winning hole in Mexico
Brian Campbell capitalizes on a tournament-saving bounce on the second playoff hole at the Mexico Open at Vidant, grinding out a birdie to win the event.
Campbell ‘stayed in his process’ at VidantaWorld
Paige Mackenzie and Todd Lewis break down Brian Campbell's big move at the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, explaining what went right for the 31-year-old seeking his first PGA Tour win.
Highlights: Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Round 3
Watch the highlights from third-round action of the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Højgaard chips in twice in three holes for eagle
Danish golfer Nicolai Højgaard made an eagle on the par-5 14th hole in the third round of the Mexico Open at VidantaWorld after hitting a gorgeous pitch shot from 39 yards out, giving him his second eagle in three holes.
Highlights: Mexico Open at VidantaWorld, Round 2
Watch the highlights and lowlights from the second round of the 2025 Mexico Open at VidantaWorld.
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at VidantaWorld
Watch Friday's best moments from Smylie Kaufman on Happy Hour presented by Michelob Ultra: Michael Kim relives Cal days, Ben Griffin applauds the Bill Belichick hire, Joel Dahmen wonders how he could shoot a 61 and more.