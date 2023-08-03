 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

CYCLING-TRACK-WC-WOMEN-PURSUIT-FINAL
Chloe Dygert wins individual pursuit at cycling worlds
IndyCar: Big Machine Music City Grand Prix
Why the IndyCar season finale is moving to Nashville on a new downtown street course
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400
NASCAR Playoff Bubble Watch: Richmond shakes up the cutline

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_hofwaresinging_230803.jpg
Ware signs national anthem at 2023 HOF Game
nbc_fnia_hofceramony_230803.jpg
Inductees honored before Hall of Fame Game
nbc_fnia_hofrevisintv_230803.jpg
Revis reflects on his NFL career at 2023 HOF Game

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

CYCLING-TRACK-WC-WOMEN-PURSUIT-FINAL
Chloe Dygert wins individual pursuit at cycling worlds
IndyCar: Big Machine Music City Grand Prix
Why the IndyCar season finale is moving to Nashville on a new downtown street course
NASCAR Cup Series Cook Out 400
NASCAR Playoff Bubble Watch: Richmond shakes up the cutline

Top Clips

nbc_fnia_hofwaresinging_230803.jpg
Ware signs national anthem at 2023 HOF Game
nbc_fnia_hofceramony_230803.jpg
Inductees honored before Hall of Fame Game
nbc_fnia_hofrevisintv_230803.jpg
Revis reflects on his NFL career at 2023 HOF Game

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: 2023 Wyndham Championship, Round 1

August 3, 2023 07:09 PM
Check out the best shots and moments from Round 1 of the 2023 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gc_justinthomasintv_230803.jpg
2:19
Thomas patient but missed chances in Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gcpod_gchitv2_230802.jpg
3:33
Who are the standout players from the season?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_madduxwakefield_230802.jpg
8:11
Maddux, Wakefield chase golf passion in retirement
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_hunteronfashion_230802.jpg
6:16
PGA summit displays future of women’s golf fashion
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_seawellint_230802.jpg
7:54
Seawell walks down memory lane post Hodges victory
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_bryanbrosint_230802.jpg
7:21
Playoff holes weird experience for Bryan brothers
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_bhatiaint_230802.jpg
6:22
Bhatia highlights ‘new found life’ on PGA Tour
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_mediateint_230802.jpg
11:07
Mediate: Greensboro ‘was like my second home’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_lewisseg_230802.jpg
6:21
Will Burns fulfill his ‘biggest goal of the year?’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_brownint_230802.jpg
11:28
Brown: ‘Tiger is cherry on top’ for PGA Tour board
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_akshaybhatia_230801.jpg
3:50
Where does Bhatia stand after Barracuda victory?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_leehodges_230801.jpg
7:07
Hodges: Never been so ‘locked in’ than at 3M Open
Now Playing