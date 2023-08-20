 Skip navigation
Highlights: BMW Championship, Round 4

August 20, 2023 06:50 PM
Check out the best shots and moments from Round 4 of the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club (North) in Olympia Fields, Illinois, where Viktor Hovland's historic final round earned him the win.
nbc_golf_cdwshotlink_scheffler_230819.jpg
1:11
Scheffler closes the gap at BMW excelling on green
nbc_golf_8-19penske_230819.jpg
1:27
Scheffler charges up the leaderboard at BMW
nbc_golf_pga_bmwrd3highlights_230819.jpg
9:05
Highlights: BMW Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_gc_rorystruggles_230818.jpg
6:04
Analyzing McIlroy’s Rd. 2 struggles at BMW Champ
nbc_golf_cdw_bmwround2homa_230818.jpg
1:12
Homa’s putter could not be denied in Round 2
nbc_golf_pga_homard2lites_230818.jpg
2:38
Highlights: Homa, BMW Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_pga_bmwchamprd2lites_230818.jpg
8:24
Highlights: BMW Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_pga_maxhomaint_230818.jpg
1:49
Homa sets course record in Round 2 at BMW Champ.
nbc_golf_pga_mattfitzpatrickint_230818.jpg
1:50
Fitzpatrick’s swing back in sync at BMW Champ.
nbc_golf_pga_chriskirkint_230818.jpg
1:50
Kirk positioning himself for return to East Lake
nbc_golf_gc_rolfingmauiwildfires_230818.jpg
13:21
Rolfing calls for awareness of Maui wildfires
nbc_golf_seabourn_230818.jpg
0:54
McIlroy recovers for birdie on No. 17 at BMW
