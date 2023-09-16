 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR: Xfinity Series Food City 300
Dale Jr. ends Xfinity race in Victory Lane, celebrating Justin Allgaier’s win
NASCAR Xfinity Series Food City 300
Justin Allgaier returning to JR Motorsports in 2024
Cincinnati Bengals vs Kansas City Chiefs
NFL Week 2 Best Bets: Jaguars, 49ers, plus Burrow, Henry, Prescott Player Props
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,
  • VaughnBW.jpg Vaughn Dalzell
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_oly_dlprviewv3_230915_1920x1080.jpg
2023 Diamond League Final: Lyles, Richardson
nbc_nas_xfinity_bristolhl_230915.jpg
Highlights: Allgaier wins Xfinity race at Bristol
nbc_golf_maxhoma_230915.jpg
Homa recaps Round 2 performance at Fortinet

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Fortinet Championship, Round 2

September 15, 2023 10:59 PM
Check out the best shots from the second round of the Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort in Napa, California.
Highlights: Fortinet Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_maxhoma_230915.jpg
2:15
Homa recaps Round 2 performance at Fortinet
nbc_golf_justinthomasintv_230914.jpg
1:41
Justin Thomas: “Managed my game really well”
nbc_golf_fortinet_round1_230914.jpg
18:26
Highlights: Fortinet Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_gt_rexreport_230913.jpg
2:03
PIF’s U.S. Subsidiary subpoenaed by U.S. Senator
nbc_golf_gc_wagoneer_230913.jpg
9:40
Thomas, Homa building through Fortinet Champ.
nbc_golf_gt_capgemini_230913.jpg
0:42
Kaymer puts finishing touch on Miracle at Medinah
nbc_golf_niiiceshot_230908.jpg
0:51
Curry recreates Woods’ 2012 Memorial flop shot
nbc_golf_gt_wagoneerupdate_230829.jpg
4:23
Lewis: Bradley ‘bummed’ to miss Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_gt_captainspicksreaction_230829.jpg
5:53
U.S. Ryder Cup capt.'s picks have cohesion in mind
nbc_golf_penske_230829.jpg
1:21
Analyzing Hovland’s ‘command performance’
nbc_golf_gc_hovlandintv_230827.jpg
3:11
Hovland battles stress en route to Tour Champ. win
