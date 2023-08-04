Watch Now
Highlights: Western Amateur, Round of 16
Check out the best shots and moments from the Round of 16 at the Western Amateur.
Highlights: 2023 Wyndham Championship, Round 1
Check out the best shots and moments from Round 1 of the 2023 Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club.
Thomas patient but missed chances in Round 1
Justin Thomas recaps his up-and-down Round 1 performance at the Wyndham Championship, where he finished the day even par.
Who are the standout players from the season?
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner talk through standout players such as Rickie Fowler and Rory Mcllroy as the FedExCup Playoffs are inching closer.
Maddux, Wakefield chase golf passion in retirement
Baseball pitching greats Greg Maddux and Tim Wakefield discuss what they carried from their careers on the mound to their golf games and how they were able to pursue golf even as Major League stars.
PGA summit displays future of women’s golf fashion
Hailey Hunter reports from Frisco, Texas at the 2023 PGA Buying & Education Summit, where some of golf's top brands previewed new gear ushering in the future of women's golf fashion.
Seawell walks down memory lane post Hodges victory
Jay Seawell takes a trip down memory lane, from being Lee Hodges' college coach, to seeing Hodges succeed as a PGA Tour winner.
Playoff holes weird experience for Bryan brothers
Golf's Bryan brothers, Wesley and George, join the show to describe what it was like to compete against each other in playoff holes at the Wyndham Championship Monday qualifier, where Wesley sent his brother packing.
Bhatia highlights ‘new found life’ on PGA Tour
The Golf Channel crew welcomes Akshay Bhatia, who shares his unique journey in becoming a first-time winner on the PGA Tour.
Mediate: Greensboro ‘was like my second home’
Six-time PGA Tour winner Rocco Mediate joins the Golf Today crew to discuss his two Wyndham Championship victories, overcoming struggles in his personal life, affinity for barefoot golf and disdain for LIV Golf.
Will Burns fulfill his ‘biggest goal of the year?’
Todd Lewis catches up with Sam Burns amid his quest for a spot on the Ryder Cup team, as well as Stewart Cink after he was named vice captain.
Brown: ‘Tiger is cherry on top’ for PGA Tour board
Chief Legal Officer and Executive Vice President of Licensing for the PGA Tour, Len Brown, shares how Tiger Woods will be a great addition to the policy board as someone who can use his voice for positive change.