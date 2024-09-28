How crowd changed Day 2 of Presidents Cup

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Championship-Iowa vs South Carolina
NCAA president Charlie Baker decries ‘dysfunction’ in NIL, urges Congress to act
Dan Campbell
Seahawks vs. Lions prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, injury updates, betting trends and stats
nbc_dps_darrenrovell_240927.jpg
Attorney for 18-year-old trying to halt auction of Ohtani’s 50/50 ball confident he has strong case

Top Clips

nbc_golf_livefrom_furyknitv_240927.jpg
Furyk: Team USA has ‘no panic’ after Day 2 sweep
nbc_golf_lpgaarkansasrnd1_240927.jpg
HLs: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_livefrom_schefflerfinaupresser_240927.jpg
Finau: ‘I like our 12 guys in a dogfight’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Championship-Iowa vs South Carolina
NCAA president Charlie Baker decries ‘dysfunction’ in NIL, urges Congress to act
Dan Campbell
Seahawks vs. Lions prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, injury updates, betting trends and stats
nbc_dps_darrenrovell_240927.jpg
Attorney for 18-year-old trying to halt auction of Ohtani’s 50/50 ball confident he has strong case

Top Clips

nbc_golf_livefrom_furyknitv_240927.jpg
Furyk: Team USA has ‘no panic’ after Day 2 sweep
nbc_golf_lpgaarkansasrnd1_240927.jpg
HLs: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_livefrom_schefflerfinaupresser_240927.jpg
Finau: ‘I like our 12 guys in a dogfight’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

How crowd changed Day 2 of Presidents Cup

September 27, 2024 08:05 PM
The Live From crew breaks down the impact of the international crowd on Day 2 of the Presidents Cup, questioning if the U.S. team underestimated the Canadian fans after Day 1's sweep.
Up Next
nbc_golf_livefrom_tlewoncrowdsv2_240927.jpg
8:55
How crowd changed Day 2 of Presidents Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_livefrom_furyknitv_240927.jpg
2:08
Furyk: Team USA has ‘no panic’ after Day 2 sweep
Now Playing
nbc_golf_livefrom_schefflerfinaupresser_240927.jpg
5:33
Finau: ‘I like our 12 guys in a dogfight’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_clevelandclinic_240927.jpg
1:15
Internationals feed off electric Canadian crowd
Now Playing
nbc_golf_livefrom_day3annoucement_240927.jpg
5:10
Presidents Cup, Day 3 four-ball matchups set
Now Playing
nbc_golf_livefrom_intlpresser_240927.jpg
12:44
Internationals discuss ‘incredible’ Day 2 showing
Now Playing
nbc_golf_livefrom_day2reax_240927.jpg
7:00
Crowd helps Internationals sweep Day 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_prescupdaytwo_240927.jpg
15:38
HLs: 2024 Presidents Cup, Day 2 foursome matches
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kimfinalputt_240927.jpg
2:02
Kim’s putt gives Internationals a 5-0 Day 2 sweep
Now Playing
nbc_golf_hugheswinandintv_240927.jpg
2:59
Canadians win foursomes in front of home fans
Now Playing
nbc_golf_adamscottbirdieputt_240927.jpg
1:03
Scott sinks a 39-foot birdie at Presidents Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_mikeweir_240926.jpg
5:48
Analyzing Weir’s decisions for International team
Now Playing