How crowd changed Day 2 of Presidents Cup
The Live From crew breaks down the impact of the international crowd on Day 2 of the Presidents Cup, questioning if the U.S. team underestimated the Canadian fans after Day 1's sweep.
The Live From crew breaks down the impact of the international crowd on Day 2 of the Presidents Cup, questioning if the U.S. team underestimated the Canadian fans after Day 1's sweep.
Furyk: Team USA has ‘no panic’ after Day 2 sweep
U.S. team captain Jim Furyk explains why Americans players might be "pissed off" after getting swept 5-0 by the International team during Day 2 of the 2024 Presidents Cup, but ensures his squad will be ready for Day 3.
Finau: ‘I like our 12 guys in a dogfight’
Scottie Scheffler and Tony Finau speak after Team USA was swept on Day 2 of the Presidents Cup and that their outlook is for Day 3 of the tournament.
Internationals feed off electric Canadian crowd
Watch how the International team bounced back during Day 2 of the Presidents Cup, where a 5-0 sweep tied things up heading into the third day at Royal Montreal.
Presidents Cup, Day 3 four-ball matchups set
Jim Furyk and Mike Weir announce their pairings for Day 3 four-ball at the Presidents Cup and the Live From crew give their first impressions of the matchups.
Internationals discuss ‘incredible’ Day 2 showing
Adam Scott, Mackenzie Hughes, Corey Conners, Tom Kim and Jason Day react to the International team's 5-0 sweep of the Americans during Day 2 of the Presidents Cup, discussing how they were able to flip the script.
Crowd helps Internationals sweep Day 2
The International Team responded to a Day 1 sweep by Team USA with a sweep of its own on Day 2 and the Live From desk believes the crowd gave the team a jolt of energy with the atmosphere it created.
HLs: 2024 Presidents Cup, Day 2 foursome matches
Check out the best shots and moments from the second day of the 2024 Presidents Cup, where the United States and International teams go head-to-head in foursome matches at Royal Montreal Golf Club.
Kim’s putt gives Internationals a 5-0 Day 2 sweep
Si Woo Kim sinks the put to help the International team tie the Americans at 5-5 heading into Day 3, marking the first time back-to-back Presidents Cup sessions have ended in sweeps.
Canadians win foursomes in front of home fans
Mackenzie Hughes sinks the winning putt in his Presidents Cup foursome match paired with fellow Canadian Corey Conners and the two golfers talk about what it means to win in front of the home crowd.
Scott sinks a 39-foot birdie at Presidents Cup
Adam Scott drilled a 39-foot birdie putt on hole No. 5 to give the International team a 2UP lead over the United States on Day 2 of the Presidents Cup at Royal Montreal Golf Club.
Analyzing Weir’s decisions for International team
Brandel Chamblee, Johnson Wagner and Rich Lerner discuss Mike Weir's Day 1 decision-making for the International Presidents Cup team, particularly his choices with players such as Tom Kim and Mackenzie Hughes.