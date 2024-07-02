 Skip navigation
Open - Final Qualifying - Dundonald Links
Walk-off eagle sends Spaniard to The Open; Justin Rose among other final qualifiers
Stroud-2023-Web-DynamicLead-Mobile-1114x891.png

NFL 2024 Bets: AFC South Analysis, Odds, and Best Bets
Tennis: Wimbledon
Novak Djokovic wins his first match at Wimbledon with a sleeve on his surgically repaired knee

nbc_golf_gc_harmon_240702.jpg
Harmon details history with U.S. Senior Open
nbc_roto_rfs_kylermurray_240702.jpg
Gauging fantasy expectations for Murray, Cardinals
nbc_roto_rfs_seahawks_240702.jpg
Seahawks WRs could be a ‘fantasy friendly reality’

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Straka, Im among top picks for John Deere Classic

July 2, 2024 04:30 PM
Brad Thomas and Denny Carter share their best bets and DFS picks for the John Deere Classic, highlighting Sepp Straka, Sungjae Im, Jake Knapp, among others.
nbc_golf_goingforthegreen_240702.jpg
10:17
Straka, Im among top picks for John Deere Classic
nbc_golf_rogersreport_240702.jpg
4:16
The Open qualification on the line in John Deere
nbc_golf_sales_penske_rmortgage_240701.jpg
1:42
Inside Davis’ Rocket Mortgage Classic win
nbc_golf_gt_RexLavDiscussion_240701.jpg
8:21
What Darbon’s appointment means for golf’s future
nbc_golf_gcpod_camyoung_240701.jpg
5:27
Young ‘needs help’ to find first PGA Tour win
nbc_golf_bhatiareaxv2_240630.jpg
4:14
Bhatia after disappointing finish: ‘it sucks’
nbc_golf_rmcrd4_240630.jpg
9:27
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 4
nbc_golf_davisreax_240630.jpg
6:52
Davis credits hypnotherapy for winning mentality
nbc_golf_penske_240629.jpg
1:27
Clanton surges up leaderboard at Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_lukeclantonsegment_240629.jpg
2:16
Amateur Clanton contending at the Rocket Mortgage
nbc_golf_gc_raireacs_240629.jpg
3:32
Rai ‘rolling it great’ seeking first PGA Tour win
nbc_golf_gc_bhatiareacs_240629.jpg
3:59
Bhatia a ‘ball-striking Jessie’ at Rocket Mortgage
