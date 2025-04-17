Watch Now
HL: Thomas 'had control of everything' in Rd. 1 61
Hear from Justin Thomas on what went right -- especially his putter, but also everything else -- in his opening round of the RBC Heritage, and watch highlights from his course record-tying 61.
Horschel hits spectator’s leg off tee, signs it
Ever the entertainer, Billy Horschel gave a spectator quite the memory in Round 1 of the RBC Heritage -- even if that memory came about in painful fashion.
Beware of perilous par-3 14 at RBC’s Harbour Town
As if the perils of Augusta National weren't enough, Harbour Town Golf Links presents some dangers of its own -- especially the par-3 14th hole, which this weekend's RBC Heritage field will need to approach with caution.
Rory felt ‘pure relief’ after Masters victory
Rory McIlroy sits down with Todd Lewis to discuss his monumental victory at the Masters, the mental hurdles he overcame at Augusta and why becoming a grand slam winner is a “dream come true.”
Bryson: McIlroy wouldn’t talk to me in final round
Bryson DeChambeau said he felt in control after taking the lead in the Masters early on Sunday, but iron play again was to blame for the wheels coming off. He also shares that Rory McIlroy didn't talk to him on Sunday.
Rose: Second Masters playoff loss punctuates both
Justin Rose says while he's proud of how he flipped the switch after a 75 Saturday, losing the playoff to Rory McIlroy punctuates each of his two career Masters playoff losses — though there's nothing he can do about it.
Rory: I didn’t make it easy, but a dream come true
Rory McIlroy reflects on breaking his major drought and winning the career grand slam on an incredibly nerve-wracking day at Augusta, 11 years in the making — and walks through some of the shots that won him the Masters.
Nicklaus: Rory has the world off his shoulders now
Jack Nicklaus calls in to Live From the Masters, praising some "remarkable" — if not safe — shots that Rory McIlroy hit to, as the six-time Masters champ put it, finally take the world off his shoulders.
Europeans react to Rory: ‘Best of our generation’
Shane Lowry and Tommy Fleetwood react to Rory McIlroy's 2025 Masters and career grand slam wins, the former saying Rory can retire now and the latter calling McIlroy the greatest of his generation.
Moment by moment, McIlroy in position at Augusta
From two back to two up, Rory McIlroy enters Sunday at the Masters in an "amazing" position to take home his first green jacket, and he discusses the ebs and flows of Augusta National and what it will take to win.