Watch Now

Griffin emotional after huge round at Procore

September 14, 2025 08:52 PM
Lanto Griffin shares his emotions after a strong showing in the final round of the Procore Championship, discussing the personal and professional hurdles he has faced.
nbc_golf_scottieintv_250914.jpg
1:35
Scheffler ‘fortunate’ for comeback Procore win
nbc_golf_procorerd3_250913.jpg
12:19
Highlights: 2025 Procore Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_penske_250913.jpg
1:31
Scheffler on the move at the Procore Championship
nbc_golf_procorer2_250912.jpg
7:30
Highlights: 2025 Procore Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_griffinint_250912.jpg
1:24
Griffin: ‘Good to play well’ in front of Bradley
nbc_golf_procorerd1_250911.jpg
12:44
Highlights: 2025 Procore Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_keeganintv_250911.jpg
1:30
Bradley: Procore a ‘big step’ in Ryder Cup prep
nbc_golf_tfrcreedrory_250910.jpg
2:31
McIlroy and Reed’s epic duel at 2016 Ryder Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_tfrccomingup_250910.jpg
0:45
Coming up: Chapter 3 of ‘Tales From The Ryder Cup’
nbc_golf_tfrcmontyandpayne_250910.jpg
1:35
Stewart and Montgomerie’s moment of sportsmanship
nbc_golf_tfrcnyathletes_250910.jpg
55
What makes New York’s sports atmosphere special
nbc_golf_woodland_250910.jpg
08:59
For Woodland, Procore about building relationships
nbc_golf_tfrcmjpoulter_250908.jpg
01:20
Jordan, Poulter’s mind games at 2012 Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_tfrchowell_250908.jpg
01:13
Howell’s memorable trip to the bar in 2004
nbc_golf_rolextftrc2004_250905.jpg
01:03
Europe humbles U.S. at Oakland Hills in 2004
nbc_golf_rolextfrcpoultertext_250828.jpg
01:05
Poulter & Olazabal’s emotional message in 2012
nbc_golf_tftrcazinger_250828.jpg
01:00
Ballesteros’ iconic duel with Azinger in 1991
nbc_golf_tftrcfansep2_250828.jpg
01:01
Home fans add ‘bonkers’ edge to the Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_rolextfrcep1tease_250828.jpg
02:03
Don’t miss ‘Tales From The Ryder Cup,’ Chapter 1
nbc_golf_cdwfleetwood_250826.jpg
01:14
Fleetwood’s playoff run ends in emotional win
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250825.jpg
01:26
Top shots and stats from 2025 Tour Championship
nbc_golf_fleetwoodextendedv2_250824.jpg
08:09
Highlights: Fleetwood, Tour Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_tourchampionshipfinalrd_250824.jpg
19:57
Highlights: 2025 Tour Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_tommywin_250824.jpg
02:24
Fleetwood finishes off win at Tour Championship
pgatourtourchampionshiprdthreehls.jpg
10:08
Highlights: 2025 Tour Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_penske_bradley_250823.jpg
02:02
Bradley makes Ryder Cup noise at Tour Championship
cdw_r3_raw.jpg
01:41
Cantlay’s accuracy on display in Tour Championship
nbc_golf_cantlay_intrv_250823.jpg
01:27
Cantlay ‘pleased’ after three rounds at East Lake
nbc_golf_sam_burn_250823v3.jpg
38
Burns plays slope perfectly on putt for birdie
nbc_golf_fleetwood_long_putt_250823.jpg
53
Long birdie putt extends Fleetwood’s lead to two
nbc_golf_keegan_bradley_eagle_250823.jpg
51
Bradley eagles into top five at Tour Championship
nbc_golf_cdwtourchampround2_250822.jpg
01:04
Fleetwood makes his move at the Tour Championship
nbc_golf_bestofhappyhour_250822.jpg
01:39
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie: Keegan Bradley
nbc_golf_tourchampround2hls_250822.jpg
14:53
Highlights: 2025 Tour Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_schefflerapproach18_250822.jpg
59
Scheffler nails approach on East Lake’s 18th green
nbc_golf_fleetwoodintv_250822.jpg
02:57
Fleetwood takes lead at TOUR Championship
nbc_golf_keeganhappyhourhls_250822.jpg
02:07
Bradley recounts ‘unbelievable’ East Lake birdie
nbc_golf_scottieschefflerhls_250821.jpg
08:13
Highlights: Scheffler, Tour Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_cdwtourchamprd1_250821.jpg
01:15
Henley starts Tour Champ. with scorching putter
nbc_golf_tourchampround1hls_250821.jpg
14:33
Highlights: 2025 Tour Championship, First Round

nbc_golf_scottiereax_250914.jpg
03:45
Scheffler is ‘almost unbeatable’
nbc_snf_skolchant_250914.jpg
01:10
‘Skol’ chant opens Sunday Night Football Week 2
nbc_fnia_floriocowboys_250914.jpg
21
Aubrey confident his FG range is 70-71 yards
nbc_fnia_florioburrow_250914.jpg
42
Florio: Surgery ‘isn’t off the table’ for Burrow
nbc_fnia_falconskickers_250914.jpg
01:52
Inside Falcons’ decision to start Romo, bench Koo
nbc_nfl_prescottsound_250914.jpg
57
Dak: Win was ‘epitome’ of Schottenheimer’s style
dancampbell.jpg
44
Campbell: ‘The train keeps rolling’
nbc_nfl_nevrabelsound_250914.jpg
49
Vrabel ‘excited’ for his players after win vs. MIA
nbc_fnia_stbrownft_250914.jpg
02:09
FNIA FaceTime: St. Brown says CHI was a ‘must-win’
nbc_pl_2robbiespreview_250914.jpg
03:50
Previewing Arsenal’s showdown with Manchester City
nbc_pl_2robbiestx_250914.jpg
01:47
Will Man United continue to stand behind Amorim?
nbc_pl_mustoeua_250914.jpg
01:49
Schade following Mbeumo’s, Wissa’s footsteps
nbc_pl_earleuav2_250914.jpg
04:00
Madueke ‘playing with confidence’ at Arsenal
nbc_golf_krogerfinal_250914.jpg
10:46
HLs: 2025 Kroger Queen City Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_hullwins_250914.jpg
02:46
Hull wins Kroger Championship with clutch putt
nbc_pl_lowedown_250914.jpg
05:59
Lowe Down: Amorim is ‘incredibly inflexible’
nbc_pl_update_250914.jpg
18:09
PL Update: Manchester City crush Manchester United
nbc_pl_mw3allgoals_250914.jpg
09:44
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 4
nbc_pl_pepintv_250914.jpg
04:51
Guardiola proud Man City ‘brought joy’ to fans
nbc_pl_slotintv_250914.jpg
02:07
Slot reflects on Liverpool’s win against Burnley
nbc_pl_amorimintv_250914.jpg
08:04
Amorim: Man United lacked quality v. Man City
nbc_pl_mcmu_250914.jpg
11:37
Extended HLs: Man City v. Man United Matchweek 4
nbc_pl_fodenhaalandintv_250914.jpg
03:01
‘It was all for him': Foden on winning for Hatton
nbc_pl_mcmupostgame_250914.jpg
07:08
Man United in a ‘sad situation’ under Amorim
nbc_ffpg_lastcall_250914.jpg
02:23
NFL Week 2 head-to-head props: Chase vs. Thomas
week2pickuplines-250914.jpg
04:10
Week 2 pick-up lines: Jets vs. Calcaterra bet?
nbc_pl_mcgoal3_250914.jpg
01:42
Haaland’s brace puts Man City 3-0 ahead of Man Utd
nbc_ffpg_tdparlay_250914.jpg
03:32
Include Gibbs, Henry in Week 2 anytime TD parlay
nbc_pl_mcgoal2_250914.jpg
01:52
Haaland chips Man City 2-0 ahead of Man United
nbc_ffpg_propashot_250914.jpg
06:55
Lamb highlights top prop picks for NFL Week 2