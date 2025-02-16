 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity: United Rentals 300
Jesse Love wins Daytona Xfinity race for second career series victory
The Genesis Invitational 2025 - Round Three
Patrick Rodgers leads as Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler slip at Genesis Invitational
The Genesis Invitational 2025 - Round Three
Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler both struggle on Saturday, fall off the pace at Genesis Invitational

Top Clips

nbc_oht_stephcurryasg_250215.jpg
Why Steph signed South Carolina’s Fulwiley
nbc_oht_tatum_250215.jpg
Celtics’ Tatum aims to bring WNBA to St. Louis
nbc_golf_gc_schefflermcilroydeskreax_250215.jpg
Rory, Scheffler disappoint at Genesis on Saturday

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Xfinity: United Rentals 300
Jesse Love wins Daytona Xfinity race for second career series victory
The Genesis Invitational 2025 - Round Three
Patrick Rodgers leads as Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler slip at Genesis Invitational
The Genesis Invitational 2025 - Round Three
Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler both struggle on Saturday, fall off the pace at Genesis Invitational

Top Clips

nbc_oht_stephcurryasg_250215.jpg
Why Steph signed South Carolina’s Fulwiley
nbc_oht_tatum_250215.jpg
Celtics’ Tatum aims to bring WNBA to St. Louis
nbc_golf_gc_schefflermcilroydeskreax_250215.jpg
Rory, Scheffler disappoint at Genesis on Saturday

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Åberg's ace 'a cool feeling,' still has work to do

February 15, 2025 07:20 PM
Ludvig Åberg recalls his first ace on Tour coming in Round 3 at the Genesis Invitational and the challenges of Torrey Pines chasing Patrick Rodgers ahead of the final round.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gc_schefflermcilroydeskreax_250215.jpg
4:00
Rory, Scheffler disappoint at Genesis on Saturday
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_abergintv_250215.jpg
2:07
Åberg’s ace ‘a cool feeling,’ still has work to do
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_rogersintv_250215.jpg
1:49
Rodgers back to his ‘DNA’ when reading putts
Now Playing
nbc_golf_genesisinvrd3_250215.jpg
7:52
Highlights: The Genesis Invitational, Round 3
Now Playing
aberg_site.jpg
0:54
Åberg drills ace on No. 3 at Torrey Pines
Now Playing
nbc_golf_roryreax_250214.jpg
8:13
Rory: Must ‘play the par 5s better’ this weekend
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottiedriver_250214.jpg
3:00
Scheffler must straighten driver at the Genesis
Now Playing
nbc_golf_davisint_250214.jpg
4:30
Thompson ‘process-oriented’ at Torrey Pines
Now Playing
nbc_golf_genesisrd2_250214.jpg
8:23
Highlights: The Genesis Invitational, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottiesoundhl_250214.jpg
2:07
Scheffler puts together strong Round 2
Now Playing
theegalagenesis.jpg
2:51
Theegala reflects on LA wildfire relief efforts
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottiehlandsound_250213.jpg
6:33
Scheffler reflects on ‘challenging’ Round 1
Now Playing