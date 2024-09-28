 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 Presidents Cup - Day Three
Si Woo Kim reacts to pitch-in with Steph Curry’s ‘night, night’ celebration but loses
USATSI_24348953.jpg
No. 22 BYU needs a late pick to secure a 34-28 win at Baylor and stay undefeated
GOLF: SEP 26 Presidents Cup
2024 Presidents Cup: 12 Sunday singles matches at Royal Montreal

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_loubrookstd_240928.jpg
Shough’s dime, Brooks’s snag keep Louisville in it
kim.jpg
Kim gives Night, Night celebration after chip-in
nbc_cfb_ndlovetd4thq_240928.jpg
Love doubles Notre Dame lead with late 32-yard TD

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

2024 Presidents Cup - Day Three
Si Woo Kim reacts to pitch-in with Steph Curry’s ‘night, night’ celebration but loses
USATSI_24348953.jpg
No. 22 BYU needs a late pick to secure a 34-28 win at Baylor and stay undefeated
GOLF: SEP 26 Presidents Cup
2024 Presidents Cup: 12 Sunday singles matches at Royal Montreal

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_loubrookstd_240928.jpg
Shough’s dime, Brooks’s snag keep Louisville in it
kim.jpg
Kim gives Night, Night celebration after chip-in
nbc_cfb_ndlovetd4thq_240928.jpg
Love doubles Notre Dame lead with late 32-yard TD

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Hughes draws even with impressive bunker shot

September 28, 2024 05:34 PM
Mackenzie Hughes' pinpoint accurate bunker shot sends the crowd into a frenzy and helps him and Corey Conners draw even with Collin Morikawa and Sam Burns on Day 3 foursomes at the Presidents Cup.
Up Next
kim.jpg
1:25
Kim gives Night, Night celebration after chip-in
Now Playing
hughesbunker.jpg
0:45
Hughes draws even with impressive bunker shot
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pcfourballehl_240928.jpg
14:58
HLs: 2024 Presidents Cup, Day 3 fourball matches
Now Playing
nbc_golf_tomkimhl_240928.jpg
4:20
HLs: Tom Kim dialed in on Day 3 of Presidents Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_livefrom_tlewoncrowdsv2_240927.jpg
8:55
How crowd changed Day 2 of Presidents Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_livefrom_furyknitv_240927.jpg
2:08
Furyk: Team USA has ‘no panic’ after Day 2 sweep
Now Playing
nbc_golf_livefrom_schefflerfinaupresser_240927.jpg
5:33
Finau: ‘I like our 12 guys in a dogfight’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_clevelandclinic_240927.jpg
1:15
Internationals feed off electric Canadian crowd
Now Playing
nbc_golf_livefrom_day3annoucement_240927.jpg
5:10
Presidents Cup, Day 3 four-ball matchups set
Now Playing
nbc_golf_livefrom_intlpresser_240927.jpg
12:44
Internationals discuss ‘incredible’ Day 2 showing
Now Playing
nbc_golf_livefrom_day2reax_240927.jpg
7:00
Crowd helps Internationals sweep Day 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_prescupdaytwo_240927.jpg
15:38
HLs: 2024 Presidents Cup, Day 2 foursome matches
Now Playing