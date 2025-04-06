Watch Now
Colorful Pro V1x 'worry-free' for Fitzpatrick
Matt Fitzpatrick demonstrates the intricate, colorful design he draws on his Pro V1x every round and explains why the Titleist ball is a "worry-free" source of consistency.
Clark shares superstition with Pro V1x ball number
Wyndham Clark shares the superstition that makes him black out the number on his golf ball and why the Titleist Pro V1x works so well for his launch window.
How Henley incorporates family into his Pro V1x
Russell Henley shows how he incorporates his family into his Titleist golf ball when he plays, before sharing how his ball of choice, the Pro V1x, helps him around the greens in any condition.
Cantlay: Titleist 'the best ball,' maximizes feel
Patrick Cantlay explains why he draws dots around the logo of his Pro V1x golf ball, calling Titlelist "hands down" the best golf ball because of its consistency.
Pro V1x has been 'plug and play' for Zalatoris
Will Zalatoris walks through his ball-marking routine -- and why he gets so specific with it -- before sharing what makes the Titleist Pro V1x "that much better" for his game.
Pro V1 comes with personal touches for Theegala
Sahith Theegala explains why "99" and a thick line are important, personal parts of his ball-marking routine -- and how the Titleist Pro V1 helps him control his flight and spin.
Highlights: Valero Texas Open 2025, Round 3
Relive the best shots and standout moments from third-round action at the 2025 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio.
Highlights: Valero Texas Open 2025, Round 2
Relive the best shots and standout moments from second-round action at the 2025 Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio.
Finau sinks ace to make cut at Valero Texas Open
Tony Finau, coming off three consecutive bogeys, holed an 8-iron shot from 199 yards out at the par-3 16th hole during the second round of the Valero Texas Open on Friday, a clutch shot that helped him make the cut.
Nicklaus: I love mentoring, advising young golfers
Jack Nicklaus joins Happy Hour with Smylie presented by Michelob Ultra to discuss why he loves giving advice to younger players and who he thinks can possibly break his record of 18 majors.
Nicklaus, Spieth on importance of 'family support'
Jack Nicklaus and Jordan Spieth join Happy Hour with Smylie presented by Michelob Ultra at the Valero Texas Open to share their feelings on "family support" and why it's critical to success on the PGA Tour.