 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Faith Kipyegon
Faith Kipyegon crushes mile world record in Monaco, her third world record in two months
NASCAR Xfinity Series Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 - Qualifying
Saturday Pocono Xfinity race: Start time, weather, TV info
Olympics: Swimming-Aug 1
Top swimmers missing world championships as they deal with mental, physical issues

Top Clips

nbc_pft_commandersale_230721v2.jpg
Florio: ‘Anyone’ would be better than Dan Snyder
nbc_pft_dalvincook_230721.jpg
Will teams shy away from Cook?
nbc_pft_jordanaddison_230721.jpg
Unpacking Addison’s reckless driving citation

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Faith Kipyegon
Faith Kipyegon crushes mile world record in Monaco, her third world record in two months
NASCAR Xfinity Series Explore the Pocono Mountains 225 - Qualifying
Saturday Pocono Xfinity race: Start time, weather, TV info
Olympics: Swimming-Aug 1
Top swimmers missing world championships as they deal with mental, physical issues

Top Clips

nbc_pft_commandersale_230721v2.jpg
Florio: ‘Anyone’ would be better than Dan Snyder
nbc_pft_dalvincook_230721.jpg
Will teams shy away from Cook?
nbc_pft_jordanaddison_230721.jpg
Unpacking Addison’s reckless driving citation

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

McIlroy 'pretty happy' with Round 2 performance

July 21, 2023 12:41 PM
Rory McILroy recaps his Round 2 at The Open Championship and explains why he's pleased with the way he played.
Up Next
nbc_golf_pgabarracudarnd1_230720.jpg
5:56
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_theopen_rd1hls_230720.jpg
15:38
Highlights: The Open Championship 2023, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lfopen_jordanspiethintv_230720.jpg
0:29
Spieth details potential ‘carnage’ at The Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lpgadowgreatlakesrnd2_230720.jpg
3:22
HLs: Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lfopen_wyndhamclarkintv_230720.jpg
0:44
Clark recaps ‘crazy last 3-4 months’ at The Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lfto_yardagebook_230718.jpg
9:22
Yardage Book: The Open at Royal Liverpool
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lfto_jacknewtonfeature_230718.jpg
7:26
How Newton persevered despite unimaginable tragedy
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lftheopen_bezuidenhoutfeature_230717.jpg
7:09
Bezuidenhout: Golf became ‘an escape’ from reality
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lftheopen_livpgaupdate_230717.jpg
4:29
Horschel discusses PGA Tour’s lack of transparency
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lftheopen_mattjordanpress_230717.jpg
4:38
Jordan relives memorable moments as a spectator
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lftheopen_rorywalkandtalk_230717.jpg
3:37
Mcllroy ‘carefree’ heading into The Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lftheopen_camsmithpress_230717.jpg
15:07
Smith says he improved after 2022 Open win
Now Playing