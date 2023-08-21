 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_track_worldspreview_230817.jpg
2023 World Track and Field Championships Results
NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen
Netflix to air docuseries on NASCAR Cup playoffs
oly_atw100_worlds_final_230821_1920x1080_2257000515544.jpg
Sha’Carri Richardson wins world championships 100m in record time

Top Clips

nbc_pk_seahawks3things_230821.jpg
Seahawks reinventing the Legion of Boom?
nbc_pl_mw2allgoals_230821.jpg
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 2
nbc_gc_penskesales_230821.jpg
Hovland’s final round ‘something to behold’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_track_worldspreview_230817.jpg
2023 World Track and Field Championships Results
NASCAR Cup Series Go Bowling at The Glen
Netflix to air docuseries on NASCAR Cup playoffs
oly_atw100_worlds_final_230821_1920x1080_2257000515544.jpg
Sha’Carri Richardson wins world championships 100m in record time

Top Clips

nbc_pk_seahawks3things_230821.jpg
Seahawks reinventing the Legion of Boom?
nbc_pl_mw2allgoals_230821.jpg
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 2
nbc_gc_penskesales_230821.jpg
Hovland’s final round ‘something to behold’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

McIlroy seeks FedExCup repeat at Tour Championship

August 21, 2023 06:32 PM
Rory McIlroy enters the Tour Championship third in the FedExCup standings as he hopes to duplicate his 2022 title. Go into the numbers of last year's win with CDW Intelligence Center.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gt_charlotta_230821.jpg
6:20
Charlotta Sorenstam playing USSWO
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_mickelsonreacs_230821.jpg
8:27
Gambling clouds Mickelson’s role in golf world
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_waltersintv_230821.jpg
8:14
Walters discusses relationship with Mickelson
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_mccoyintv_230821.jpg
7:43
McCoy ‘thrilled’ with U.S. Walker Cup roster
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_teamusa_230821.jpg
9:52
Who should be U.S. Ryder Cup captain’s picks?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_schefflersegment_230821.jpg
5:06
Scheffler’s putting continues to be an issue
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_hovlandsegment_230821.jpg
6:56
Hovland primed for a Rahm-like jump into elite
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_bmwfinalrdhl_230820.jpg
14:22
Highlights: BMW Championship, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_cdwshotlink_scheffler_230819.jpg
1:11
Scheffler closes the gap at BMW excelling on green
Now Playing
nbc_golf_8-19penske_230819.jpg
1:27
Scheffler charges up the leaderboard at BMW
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_bmwrd3highlights_230819.jpg
9:05
Highlights: BMW Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_rorystruggles_230818.jpg
6:04
Analyzing McIlroy’s Rd. 2 struggles at BMW Champ
Now Playing