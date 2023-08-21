Watch Now
McIlroy seeks FedExCup repeat at Tour Championship
Rory McIlroy enters the Tour Championship third in the FedExCup standings as he hopes to duplicate his 2022 title. Go into the numbers of last year's win with CDW Intelligence Center.
Charlotta Sorenstam playing USSWO
Charlotta Sorenstam talks about her expectations for her first U.S. Senior Women's Open and the state of her game entering the event.
Gambling clouds Mickelson’s role in golf world
Damon Hack and George Savaricas offer their reactions on Billy Walters' interview with Jimmy Roberts, wherein Walters discussed his gambling interactions with Phil Mickelson.
Walters discusses relationship with Mickelson
Billy Walters talks with Jimmy Roberts about his interactions with Phil Mickelson in the realm of gambling and the difficulty of betting for the average person.
McCoy ‘thrilled’ with U.S. Walker Cup roster
U.S. Walker Cup Captain Mike McCoy talks about the experience he wants for his team and the keys to performing at St. Andrews.
Who should be U.S. Ryder Cup captain’s picks?
Damon Hack and George Savaricas evaluate the qualifiers for the U.S. Ryder Cup team and make their cases for the players they think should be captain's picks.
Scheffler’s putting continues to be an issue
Scottie Scheffler's putter once again let him down as he lost a late lead at the BMW Championship. The Golf Today desk explains how much his struggles on the green have cost him this season.
Hovland primed for a Rahm-like jump into elite
The Golf Today crew breaks down how Viktor Hovland's stellar closing round at the BMW Championship indicates his great potential moving forward.
Highlights: BMW Championship, Round 4
Check out the best shots and moments from Round 4 of the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club (North) in Olympia Fields, Illinois, where Viktor Hovland's historic final round earned him the win.
Scheffler closes the gap at BMW excelling on green
With his work on, around and approaching the green, Scottie Scheffler leaps up the leaderboard to be co-leader heading into the final round at the BMW Championship.
Scheffler charges up the leaderboard at BMW
Scottie Scheffler turned around a five-stroke deficit to start the third round to take a share of the lead at the BMW Championship.
Highlights: BMW Championship, Round 3
Check out the best shots and moments from Round 3 of the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields Country Club (North) in Olympia Fields, Illinois.