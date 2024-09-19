 Skip navigation
Top News

Jared Goff
Lions vs. Cardinals prediction: Odds, best bets, player news, injury updates, and stats for Week 3
nbc_roto_btebimtnf_240917.jpg
What NFL game is on tonight? Start time, how to watch for Thursday Night Football and Week 3 schedule
Moritz Seider
Red Wings sign Moritz Seider to 7-year deal worth nearly $60M

Top Clips

sales_nbc_golf_prescup_hunan_240919.jpg
An set to be ‘formidable’ foe in Presidents Cup
nbc_golf_maguireintv_2409191.jpg
Maguire building momentum despite Solheim Cup snub
nbc_dls_pitchclockv2_240919.jpg
Which teams would be a shock to win World Series?

Jared Goff
Lions vs. Cardinals prediction: Odds, best bets, player news, injury updates, and stats for Week 3
nbc_roto_btebimtnf_240917.jpg
What NFL game is on tonight? Start time, how to watch for Thursday Night Football and Week 3 schedule
Moritz Seider
Red Wings sign Moritz Seider to 7-year deal worth nearly $60M

Top Clips

sales_nbc_golf_prescup_hunan_240919.jpg
An set to be ‘formidable’ foe in Presidents Cup
nbc_golf_maguireintv_2409191.jpg
Maguire building momentum despite Solheim Cup snub
nbc_dls_pitchclockv2_240919.jpg
Which teams would be a shock to win World Series?

Watch Now

Cantlay focused heading into Presidents Cup

September 19, 2024 02:52 PM
Patrick Cantlay's "well-rounded game" will be on display for the United States during the 2024 Presidents Cup.
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_hunan_240919.jpg
1:07
An set to be ‘formidable’ foe in Presidents Cup
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_cantlay_240919.jpg
1:07
Cantlay focused heading into Presidents Cup
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_finau_240919.jpg
1:06
Finau a ‘glue guy’ for U.S. Presidents Cup team
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_henley_240919.jpg
1:07
Henley earns long-awaited Presidents Cup shot
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_harman_240918.jpg
1:07
Harmon bringing all-out effort to Presidents Cup
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_bezuidenhout_240918.jpg
1:07
Bezuidenhout has one goal for Presidents Cup
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_theegala_240918.jpg
1:06
Theegala bringing momentum into Presidents Cup
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_woolee_240918.jpg
1:07
Lee takes big personality to Presidents Cup
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_pendrith_240918.jpg
1:07
Pendrith aims to surprise at Presidents Cup
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_hughes_240918.jpg
1:07
Hughes brings passion to first Presidents Cup
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_day_240917.jpg
1:07
Day’s veteran presence could help Internationals
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_kim_240917.jpg
1:07
‘Rock star’ Kim playing beyond his years
