Top News

Valspar Championship 2025 - Round Two
Xander Schauffele two back entering weekend at Valspar Championship
GOLF: MAR 21 PGA Valspar Championship
Valspar Championship 2025: Third-round tee times, pairings at Innisbrook Resort
Justin Bonsignore son Greyston.jpeg
NASCAR Xfinity driver Justin Bonsignore shares the chaos, drama of delivering his son

Top Clips

nbc_moto_tomvialle_250321.jpg
Vialle’s journey to Supercross stardom
nbc_golf_postgame_bestofsmylie_250321.jpg
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie at Valspar
nbc_golf_postgame_schauffele_250321.jpg
Schauffele showing positive signs at the Valspar

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 2

March 21, 2025 07:11 PM
Watch the best shots from the second round of the PGA Tour's Valspar Championship from the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort.
nbc_golf_valspar_fiskace_250321.jpg
1:41
Fisk fires an ace on No. 17 at the Valspar
SmylieNovak.jpg
3:56
Novak, Smylie call chaotic sequence at Copperhead
higgs_site.jpg
2:01
Higgs’ ugly 14th is second straight triple bogey
nbc_golf_valsparrd1_250320.jpg
12:25
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_kizzireputter_250320.jpg
0:39
Touchback! Kizzire punts, bends putter after miss
nbc_golf_keithmitchellintv_250320.jpg
2:01
Mitchell explains impact of wind at Valspar Champ.
nbc_golf_cdwcourseinsights_250319.jpg
1:07
‘The Snake Pit’ awaits at the Valspar Championship
nbc_golf_roryandjohnson_v2_250317.jpg
3:10
With Rory watching, Wagner hits water on 17th tee
nbc_golf_spaunpresserv2_250317.jpg
7:42
Spaun: Playoff tough, proud of how far I’ve come
rory_set_site.jpg
12:33
Rory on set: Must ‘be willing to get heart broken’
