 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300
Kyle Busch falls out of NASCAR Cup playoff spot after incident with Kyle Larson
2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships
2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships Results
2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships
Simone Biles wins 9th U.S. all-around title, all five gold medals

Top Clips

oly_gria_hezlyriveraanddad_240602.jpg
Rivera shows out on beam at U.S. Championships
nbc_golf_lfuswo_macintyreintv_240602.jpg
MacIntyre: First PGA Tour win ‘means everything’
nbc_golf_lfuswo_yukasasointerview_240602.jpg
Saso: ‘Trusting my process’ led to USWO victory

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Enjoy Illinois 300
Kyle Busch falls out of NASCAR Cup playoff spot after incident with Kyle Larson
2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships
2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships Results
2024 Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships
Simone Biles wins 9th U.S. all-around title, all five gold medals

Top Clips

oly_gria_hezlyriveraanddad_240602.jpg
Rivera shows out on beam at U.S. Championships
nbc_golf_lfuswo_macintyreintv_240602.jpg
MacIntyre: First PGA Tour win ‘means everything’
nbc_golf_lfuswo_yukasasointerview_240602.jpg
Saso: ‘Trusting my process’ led to USWO victory

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: 2024 RBC Canadian Open, Final Round

June 2, 2024 08:01 PM
Look back at the biggest moments and best shots from the final round of the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf and Country Club in Hamilton, Ontario.
Up Next
nbc_golf_rbccanopenrd4hl_240602.jpg
5:54
Highlights: 2024 RBC Canadian Open, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lfuswo_macintyreintv_240602.jpg
2:55
MacIntyre: First PGA Tour win ‘means everything’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penske_240601.jpg
1:16
Rory posts 65 on Moving Day in RBC Canadian Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rbccandianrnd3_240601.jpg
5:48
Highlights: 2024 RBC Canadian Open, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_canadianopenrd2_240531.jpg
6:54
Highlights: 2024 RBC Canadian Open, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rorymcilroyintv_240530.jpg
2:03
McIlroy discusses Round 1 at RBC Canadian Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_canadianopenrd1_240530.jpg
11:02
Highlights: 2024 RBC Canadian Open, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lf_rexhitonscheffler_240529.jpg
2:21
Scheffler’s lawyer addressees the media
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lf_rexhitonrory_240529.jpg
4:08
McIlroy: ‘I’ve been playing well’ this season
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lf_schefflerarrestupdate_240529.jpg
9:01
Scheffler charges dropped by Louisville prosecutor
Now Playing
sales_nbc_golf_cdw_rbccanadian_240529.jpg
1:15
Hamilton G&CC set to host RBC Canadian Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_canadianopenusopen_240528.jpg
2:23
RBC Canadian Open will provide ‘unique test’
Now Playing