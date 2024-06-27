 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Rocket Mortgage Classic - Round One
Akshay Bhatia (64) leads Rocket Mortgage with def. champ Rickie Fowler two back
CYCLING-TDF-2024-TRAINING
2024 Tour de France cyclists to watch: Jonas Vingegaard, Tadej Pogacar lead the pack
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler
Betting the NFL: NFC West Analysis, Odds, and Best Bets

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_italianopenrd1hl_240627.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Italian Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_gc_zalatoris_240627.jpg
Zalatoris looking to run with momentum in Detroit
nbc_golf_gc_bhatia_240627.jpg
Bhatia cards first-round 64 at Rocket Mortgage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Rocket Mortgage Classic - Round One
Akshay Bhatia (64) leads Rocket Mortgage with def. champ Rickie Fowler two back
CYCLING-TDF-2024-TRAINING
2024 Tour de France cyclists to watch: Jonas Vingegaard, Tadej Pogacar lead the pack
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler
Betting the NFL: NFC West Analysis, Odds, and Best Bets

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_italianopenrd1hl_240627.jpg
Highlights: 2024 Italian Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_gc_zalatoris_240627.jpg
Zalatoris looking to run with momentum in Detroit
nbc_golf_gc_bhatia_240627.jpg
Bhatia cards first-round 64 at Rocket Mortgage

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 1

June 27, 2024 06:13 PM
Relive the best shots and moments from first-round action of the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.
Up Next
nbc_golf_gc_zalatoris_240627.jpg
2:45
Zalatoris looking to run with momentum in Detroit
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_bhatia_240627.jpg
3:25
Bhatia cards first-round 64 at Rocket Mortgage
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_rickiefowlerv2_240627.jpg
4:55
Fowler recaps ‘solid start’ at Rocket Mortgage
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rmcrd1_240627.jpg
8:03
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_dps_brandelchambleeinterview_240627.jpg
12:17
DeChambeau is ‘emerging’ as golf’s next star
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pgadiscussionrexlav_240626.jpg
6:28
How to improve the lulls in the PGA Tour season
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_nickbienz_240626.jpg
8:56
Golf Galaxy employee excited for PGA Tour debut
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_rexlav_240626__140325.jpg
11:15
Putting Scheffler’s historic season in context
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_tlewisreporttomkim_240626.jpg
5:19
Kim staying positive for RMC after Travelers loss
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_toddlewisrickiefowler_240625.jpg
7:52
Fowler eyes repeat win at Rocket Mortgage Classic
Now Playing
nbc_roto_gftgv3_240625.jpg
10:22
Who will step into the spotlight at the RMC?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_minwooleeinterview_240625.jpg
9:58
Lee set to join sister, Minjee, at Paris Olympics
Now Playing