Watch Now
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 1
Relive the best shots and moments from first-round action of the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.
Up Next
Zalatoris looking to run with momentum in Detroit
Zalatoris looking to run with momentum in Detroit
Will Zalatoris discusses his -6 Round 1 at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic, explaining why reps are important for his game and his weekend in Detroit.
Bhatia cards first-round 64 at Rocket Mortgage
Bhatia cards first-round 64 at Rocket Mortgage
Akshay Bhatia fires off a first-round 64 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and is pleased with his play around the greens as he looks to put his focus on the driver ahead of Round 2.
Fowler recaps ‘solid start’ at Rocket Mortgage
Fowler recaps 'solid start' at Rocket Mortgage
Defending champion Rickie Fowler talks over his performance on the first day of the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic, explaining how he was able to keep things "stress free" in Round 1.
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 1
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 1
Relive the best shots and moments from first-round action of the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.
DeChambeau is ‘emerging’ as golf’s next star
DeChambeau is 'emerging' as golf's next star
Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee joins the Dan Patrick Show crew to recap the U.S. Open, discuss the top players in golf right now, and analyze the divide between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf.
How to improve the lulls in the PGA Tour season
How to improve the lulls in the PGA Tour season
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss creative ways to spice up the PGA Tour during the summertime, including a month-long UK swing and promotion/relegation options.
Golf Galaxy employee excited for PGA Tour debut
Golf Galaxy employee excited for PGA Tour debut
Golf Galaxy employee Nick Bienz chats with the Golf Today crew ahead of his first PGA Tour event after qualifying for the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Putting Scheffler’s historic season in context
Putting Scheffler's historic season in context
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner join Golf Today to discuss the possibility of Scottie Scheffler setting the modern standard for wins in a PGA Tour season.
Kim staying positive for RMC after Travelers loss
Kim staying positive for RMC after Travelers loss
Todd Lewis chats with Tom Kim ahead of the Rocket Mortgage Classic after the 22-year-old came up just short of a win last weekend at the Travelers Championship.
Fowler eyes repeat win at Rocket Mortgage Classic
Fowler eyes repeat win at Rocket Mortgage Classic
Heading into the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Rickie Fowler recounts winning the tournament last year and shares how he's grown since.
Who will step into the spotlight at the RMC?
Who will step into the spotlight at the RMC?
Brad Thomas and Denny Carter examine the Rocket Mortgage Classic from a betting perspective and why they don't like chalky outcomes this week.