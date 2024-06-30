Watch Now
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
Relive the best shots and moments from third-round action of the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.
Up Next
Rai ‘rolling it great’ seeking first PGA Tour win
Rai 'rolling it great' seeking first PGA Tour win
Aaron Rai feels he did a "pretty good job" managing the challenges of the third-round conditions at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and his improvement on the green has instilled confidence entering the final round.
Bhatia a ‘ball-striking Jessie’ at Rocket Mortgage
Bhatia a 'ball-striking Jessie' at Rocket Mortgage
Akshay Bhatia has yet to make Bogey through three rounds of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, and Golf Central analyzes his impeccable ball striking that has him with a share of the lead ahead of the final round.
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
Relive the best shots and moments from third-round action of the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.
Young ‘has the whole package’ right now
Young 'has the whole package' right now
The Golf Central crew analyze Cameron Young's performance after Round 2 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, discussing why he could be on the cusp of seeing the hardware start to flow in.
Bhatia feeling comfortable at Rocket Mortgage
Bhatia feeling comfortable at Rocket Mortgage
Akshay Bhatia discusses his Round 2 showing at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, explaining why Detroit Golf Club is a "fun" course to play.
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 2
Relive the best shots and moments from second-round action of the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.
HLs: van Rooyen surges up leaderboard in Detroit
HLs: van Rooyen surges up leaderboard in Detroit
Check out the best shots from Erik van Rooyen during Round 2 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, where he put up an impressive -8 to surge up the leaderboard.
Zalatoris looking to run with momentum in Detroit
Zalatoris looking to run with momentum in Detroit
Will Zalatoris discusses his -6 Round 1 at the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic, explaining why reps are important for his game and his weekend in Detroit.
Bhatia cards first-round 64 at Rocket Mortgage
Bhatia cards first-round 64 at Rocket Mortgage
Akshay Bhatia fires off a first-round 64 at the Rocket Mortgage Classic and is pleased with his play around the greens as he looks to put his focus on the driver ahead of Round 2.
Fowler recaps ‘solid start’ at Rocket Mortgage
Fowler recaps 'solid start' at Rocket Mortgage
Defending champion Rickie Fowler talks over his performance on the first day of the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic, explaining how he was able to keep things "stress free" in Round 1.
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 1
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 1
Relive the best shots and moments from first-round action of the 2024 Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club.