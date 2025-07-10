Watch Now
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Round 1
Watch the best shots from the opening round of the ISCO Championship at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky.
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open First Round
Watch the best shots and top moments from the opening round of the PGA Tour and DP World Tour's Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.
McIlroy, Hovland talk Genesis Scottish Open Rd. 1
After the first round of the Genesis Scottish Open, Rory McIlroy (68) talks about his adjustment to the links-style greens and Viktor Hovland (66) comments on a clean scorecard and the state of his game before The Open.
How Campbell clutched up in another playoff win
Penske presents the key shots and stats that led Brian Campbell to his second improbable PGA Tour playoff victory of the season, this time at the John Deere Classic.
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, Round 4
Watch the best shots and top moments from the fourth round of the PGA Tour's 2025 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.
Thompson eyes repeat win with John Deere lead
Davis Thompson was "laser-focused" on moving day at the John Deere Classic, where he aims to secure his repeat win at the tournament on Sunday with Max Homa and others close behind.
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, Round 3
Watch the best shots and top moments from the third round of the PGA Tour's 2025 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, Round 2
Watch the best shots and top moments from the second round of the PGA Tour's 2025 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, First Round
Watch the best shots and top moments from the first round of the PGA Tour's 2025 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.
Target Thorbjornsen at +3500 to win John Deere
After nailing his picks for last year's John Deere Classic, Brad Thomas shares his best bet with Vaughn Dalzell for this year's edition, revealing why he's eyeing Michael Thorbjornsen at +3500 to win the tournament.