MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

SMX 2025 Rd 03 Justin Cooper waves.JPG
Justin Cooper is an ace in the hole for Team USA in the 2025 Motocross of Nations
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series Blue Cross NC 250
Perfect 10: Connor Zilisch scores his 10th NASCAR Xfinity victory of the season
NCAA Football: Boise State at Notre Dame
Leonard Moore has two interceptions as No. 21 Notre Dame beats Boise State 28-7

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_ohiostate_td3_251004.jpg
Tate torches Minnesota defense for Ohio State TD
nbc_cfb_oho_td2_jeremiah_1_251004.jpg
Sayin hits Smith for touchdown vs. Minnesota
nbc_cfb_ohio_td1_251004.jpg
Ohio State’s Donaldson powers in vs. Minnesota

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Trending Teams

Watch Now

HLs: 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 3

October 4, 2025 07:21 PM
Watch the best moments from the third day of play at the 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship at the Country Club of Jackson.
Up Next
nbc_golf_sanderson2_251003.jpg
7:39
HLs: 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
new_for_mpx.jpg
8:19
HLs: 2025 Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kucharacevod_251002.jpg
1:00
Kuchar joins Norgaard with hole-in-one at No. 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_norgaardace_251002.jpg
0:28
Norgaard nails exceptional ace at Sanderson Farms
Now Playing
nbc_golf_mjreaxVOD_250926.jpg
2:46
Jordan gets to see Ryder Cup fireworks
Now Playing
hostile.jpg
6:35
Europeans expecting hostile atmosphere at Bethpage
Now Playing
keegan.jpg
4:50
Bradley details foursome calls for Ryder Cup Day 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rorybryson_250925.jpg
8:09
McIlroy - DeChambeau ‘is a legit rivalry’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_brysonpresser_250925.jpg
12:06
DeChambeau: ‘Sucked’ not being on U.S team in 2023
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rorypresserclip_250925.jpg
3:34
Rory: Ballesteros changed my view on Ryder Cup
Now Playing

nbc_golf_rorypresser_250925.jpg
11:30
Rory on why 2025 Ryder Cup win would be so special
nbc_golf_jeepone_250924.jpg
04:00
Why a fast start will be pivotal at Bethpage Black
nbc_golf_bones_250924.jpg
05:51
‘Bones’ reflects on Ryder Cup memories
nbc_golf_trumpryder_250924.jpg
01:30
Ryder Cup to enhance security for Trump visit
nbc_golf_schefflerleaderdiscussion_250923.jpg
08:36
Scheffler’s leadership qualities are ‘contagious’
nbc_golf_letarte_250923.jpg
05:43
Letarte talks heat of Ryder Cup, NASCAR playoffs
nbc_golf_tlewbreakingnews_250923.jpg
05:36
Inclement weather shakes up Ryder Cup schedule
nbc_golf_foursomediscussion_250923.jpg
08:00
Bryson group with JT could be ‘lethal’ at Bethpage
nbc_golf_scottiepresser_250923.jpg
12:58
Scheffler excited to ‘unleash’ Bryson at Bethpage
nbc_golf_dpmovingthroughcourse_250923.jpg
04:35
Previewing the front nine of the Ryder Cup
sales_golf_jeep_rydercup_lowry_250915.jpg
01:00
Ryder Cup Spotlight: Shane Lowry
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250915.jpg
02:00
Top shots and stats from Scheffler’s Procore win
nbc_golf_procorefinalrd_250914.jpg
13:02
HLs: 2025 Procore Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_scottieintv_250914.jpg
01:35
Scheffler ‘fortunate’ for comeback Procore win
nbc_golf_lantointv_250914.jpg
02:11
Griffin emotional after huge round at Procore
nbc_golf_procorerd3_250913.jpg
12:19
Highlights: 2025 Procore Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_penske_250913.jpg
01:31
Scheffler on the move at the Procore Championship
nbc_golf_procorer2_250912.jpg
07:30
Highlights: 2025 Procore Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_griffinint_250912.jpg
01:24
Griffin: ‘Good to play well’ in front of Bradley
nbc_golf_procorerd1_250911.jpg
12:44
Highlights: 2025 Procore Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_keeganintv_250911.jpg
01:30
Bradley: Procore a ‘big step’ in Ryder Cup prep
nbc_golf_tfrcreedrory_250910.jpg
02:31
McIlroy and Reed’s epic duel at 2016 Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_tfrccomingup_250910.jpg
45
Coming up: Chapter 3 of ‘Tales From The Ryder Cup’
nbc_golf_tfrcmontyandpayne_250910.jpg
01:35
Stewart and Montgomerie’s moment of sportsmanship
nbc_golf_tfrcnyathletes_250910.jpg
55
What makes New York’s sports atmosphere special
nbc_golf_woodland_250910.jpg
08:59
For Woodland, Procore about building relationships
nbc_golf_tfrcmjpoulter_250908.jpg
01:20
Jordan, Poulter’s mind games at 2012 Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_tfrchowell_250908.jpg
01:13
Howell’s memorable trip to the bar in 2004
nbc_golf_rolextftrc2004_250905.jpg
01:03
Europe humbles U.S. at Oakland Hills in 2004

Latest Clips

nbc_cfb_ohiostate_td3_251004.jpg
01:02
Tate torches Minnesota defense for Ohio State TD
nbc_cfb_oho_td2_jeremiah_1_251004.jpg
47
Sayin hits Smith for touchdown vs. Minnesota
nbc_cfb_ohio_td1_251004.jpg
01:03
Ohio State’s Donaldson powers in vs. Minnesota
PennStateUpsetLoss.jpg
02:38
UCLA stuns Penn State for first win of 2025
nbc_cfb_ndboise_251004.jpg
09:14
Highlights: Notre Dame overpowers Boise State
nbc_cfb_freemanint_251004.jpg
01:10
Freeman knew Boise State would be ‘gritty’ vs. ND
nbc_cfb_carrint_251004.jpg
42
Carr: Notre Dame’s depth is ‘unbelievable’
nbc_cfb_pricetd_251004.jpg
52
Price scores TD on insane run vs. Boise State
nbc_horse_coolmore_251004.jpg
01:49
Rhetorical powers to win in Coolmore Turf Mile
nbc_cfb_fieldstd_251004.jpg
01:35
Fields gets up for TD after overturned score
nbc_horse_claiborne_251004.jpg
02:06
Ted Noffey wins Claiborne Breeders’ Futurity
nbc_horse_americanpharoh_251004.jpg
01:59
Intrepido’s late surge nets American Pharoah win
nbc_cfb_ndint_250104.jpg
01:32
Johnson comes up with big interception for ND
nbc_cfb_ndtdextrapt_251004.jpg
01:22
Love scores TD, Carr finds Pauling for conversion
nbc_cfb_boisetd1_251004.jpg
45
Madsen takes it himself on perfect fake vs. ND
nbc_horse_thoroughbred_251004.jpg
01:21
Praying outlasts Vahva to win the TCA Stakes
nbc_cfb_ndtd1_251004.jpg
01:12
Pauling hauls in back shoulder pass from Carr
nbc_pl_plupdate_251004.jpg
11:51
PL Update: Estevao lifts Chelsea past Liverpool
nbc_cfb_4thdownstop_251004.jpg
32
Boise stuffs Notre Dame at goal line on 4th down
nbc_intv_caballero_251004.jpg
04:19
Caballero ‘so proud’ of Chelsea’s performance
nbc_pl_slotintv_251004.jpg
03:00
Slot reacts to heartbreaking loss against Chelsea
nbc_pl_cheliv_251004.jpg
12:56
Extended HLs: Chelsea v. Liverpool Matchweek 7
nbc_cfb_psuwhiteoutlookback_251004.jpg
01:31
Inside the energy behind Penn State’s White Out
nbc_cfb_uscdefensepkg_251004.jpg
02:15
USC’s ‘improving’ defense could be the difference
nbc_pl_chelivpostgame_251004.jpg
02:20
Chelsea ‘showed no fear’ in win over Liverpool
nbc_pl_chegoal2_251004.jpg
01:59
Estevao scores 95th-minute winner v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_livgoal1_251004.jpg
01:10
Gakpo brings Liverpool level with Chelsea
nbc_nba_pg_nykvsphi_251004.jpg
01:58
NBA Preseason Highlights: Knicks vs. 76ers
nbc_fnia_talkingballseg_251004.jpg
02:33
Vrabel: Maye ‘wants to be perfect’
nbc_pl_chegoal1_251004.jpg
01:25
Caicedo rockets Chelsea 1-0 in front of Liverpool