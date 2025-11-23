 Skip navigation
Top News

Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/b53903b/2147483647/strip/false/crop/5295x2978+0+277/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F80%2F5f%2Fbb9c6c3b44b4abb6dcff6ca31117%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2248115794
Sami Valimaki wins first PGA Tour event at season-ending RSM Classic
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/57f37af/2147483647/strip/false/crop/5427x3053+0+2017/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2F14%2F8c%2Fd98fd29148a4826c725bcd26295d%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2248111395
LPGA career money list: Jeeno Thitikul in top 10 after back-to-back CME Group wins
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
  • Golf Channel Staff
    ,
Image for https://assets.golfchannel.com/dims4/default/783aae2/2147483647/strip/false/crop/6435x3620+0+148/resize/1920x1080!/quality/90/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fversant-production-golfchannel.s3.us-east-1.amazonaws.com%2Fbrightspot%2Fbc%2F51%2F184615594ffeb34b74ea01ef8c2f%2Fhttps-delivery-gettyimages.com%2Fdownloads%2F2248113165
Jeeno Thitikul repeats at LPGA finale, wins $4 million and sets new scoring average record
  • Associated Press
    ,
  • Associated Press
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nfl_jsnpresser_251123.jpg
Smith-Njigba: Receiving record is a ‘team award’
nbc_nfl_mahomespresser_251123.jpg
Mahomes on how KC ‘found a way to win’ vs. IND
nbc_nfl_jsnfacetime_251123.jpg
Smith-Njigba ‘striving for greatness’ in Seattle

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 4

November 23, 2025 05:00 PM
Watch highlights from the final round of The RSM Classic at Sea Island Seaside Course on St. Simons Island, Georgia.
Up Next
nbc_golf_rsmrd3_251122.jpg
7:54
Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rsmround2hls_251121.jpg
6:02
Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rsmrd1v2_251120.jpg
5:37
Highlights: The RSM Classic, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_penskebermuda_251117.jpg
1:32
Highlights: Schenk’s top shots from win in Bermuda
Now Playing
nbc_golf_schenklastshotandintv_251116.jpg
3:29
Watch Schenk win Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_butterflybermudafinalround_251116.jpg
6:49
HLs: Butterfield Bermuda Championship, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_pga_bermudard3hl_251115.jpg
8:59
HLs: 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Champ., Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bermudard2_251114.jpg
8:41
HLs: 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Champ., Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bermudachampionshiprd1_251113.jpg
6:31
Wind impacts Round 1 of Bermuda Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bermudaone_251113.jpg
7:35
HLs: 2025 Butterfield Bermuda Champ., Round 1
Now Playing

