 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard 2025 - Round One
With 75% of the field over par, Wyndham Clark fires 67 to lead Arnold Palmer Invitational
MLB: Spring Training-San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs
2025 Fantasy Preview: Matt Shaw
Puerto Rico Open 2025 - Round One
Kevin Roy returns from delay with bunker hole-out, leads Puerto Rico Open

Top Clips

nbc_golf_keeganreax_250306.jpg
Bradley meant ‘no disrespect’ to European team
nbc_roto_rfs_samdarnold_250306.jpg
Raiders, Steelers among best fits for QB Darnold
nbc_roto_rfs_metcalftrade_250306.jpg
Is Metcalf ‘miscast’ a true WR1?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Arnold Palmer Invitational Presented By Mastercard 2025 - Round One
With 75% of the field over par, Wyndham Clark fires 67 to lead Arnold Palmer Invitational
MLB: Spring Training-San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs
2025 Fantasy Preview: Matt Shaw
Puerto Rico Open 2025 - Round One
Kevin Roy returns from delay with bunker hole-out, leads Puerto Rico Open

Top Clips

nbc_golf_keeganreax_250306.jpg
Bradley meant ‘no disrespect’ to European team
nbc_roto_rfs_samdarnold_250306.jpg
Raiders, Steelers among best fits for QB Darnold
nbc_roto_rfs_metcalftrade_250306.jpg
Is Metcalf ‘miscast’ a true WR1?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 1

March 6, 2025 06:09 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from the first round of the 2025 Arnold Palmer Invitational, taking place at Bay Hill Golf Course in Bay Hill, Florida.
Up Next
nbc_golf_lacavaintv_250306.jpg
2:00
LaCava reflects on caddying API alongside son
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kimholeout_250306.jpg
0:38
Si Woo Kim records chip-in birdie at Bay Hill
Now Playing
nbc_golf_puertoricoopen_250306.jpg
8:13
Highlights: Puerto Rico Open 2025, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_palmercdwlenovo_250305.jpg
1:11
How Bay Hill embodies Palmer’s spirit, play style
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250303.jpg
1:25
Top shots from 2025 Cognizant Classic
Now Playing
nbc_golf_cognizantrd4_250302.jpg
12:46
HLs: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Rd. 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_highsmithintv_250302.jpg
1:36
Highsmith plays ‘best round’ of life in victory
Now Playing
nbc_golf_knappblowup_250302.jpg
1:24
Knapp triples after playing ball from the water
Now Playing
nbc_golf_cognizantrd3ehl_250301.jpg
15:41
HLs: Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches, Rd. 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_smylie_250228.jpg
3:05
Best of Happy Hour with Smylie in The Palm Beaches
Now Playing