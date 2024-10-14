 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Black Desert Championship 2024 - Final Round
Matt McCarty goes from KFT to the Masters after winning in third PGA Tour start
Black Desert Championship 2024 - Final Round
2024 Black Desert Championship prize money: What winner Matt McCarty and field earned
nbc_nas_rovalhl_241013.jpg
Results, points after Alex Bowman disqualified from NASCAR Cup playoff race at Roval

Top Clips

nbc_gc_kellytrasamar_241013.jpg
Trasamar’s memory fuels Kelly at SAS Championship
nbc_gc_mccartyparentsdeskreax_241013.jpg
McCarty’s father: ‘Sky’s the limit’ for young pro
nbc_snf_cinvsnyg_burrowtdrun_241013.jpg
Burrow sprints it 47 yards to the house

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Black Desert Championship, Round 4

October 13, 2024 08:30 PM
Relive the best shots and standout moments from the final round of the 2024 Black Desert Championship, taking place in Ivins, Utah.
nbc_gc_mccartyparentsdeskreax_241013.jpg
6:32
McCarty’s father: ‘Sky’s the limit’ for young pro
mccartyreflects.jpg
1:47
McCarty reflects on ‘surreal’ win in third start
mccartyhighlights.jpg
10:28
Highlights: Black Desert Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_gc_mattmccarty_241012.jpg
5:42
McCarty’s KFT success helping him at Black Desert
nbc_golf_blackdesertrd3_241012.jpg
12:48
Highlights: Black Desert Championship, Round 3
nbc_glf_wesbryaneagle_241012.jpg
0:25
Bryan sinks 14-foot putt to make Black Desert cut
nbc_golf_blackdesertrd2_241011.jpg
12:38
Highlights: Black Desert Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_blackdesertrd1_241010.jpg
9:14
Highlights: Black Desert Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_amyrogers_241009.jpg
6:05
PGA Tour returns to Utah for 1st time in 61 years
nbc_golf_gt_blakeintv_241008.jpg
9:37
Blake’s 500th start ‘something you can’t dream up’
nbc_golf_penske16x9_241006.jpg
1:21
Top moments from 2024 Sanderson Farms Championship
nbc_golf_sandersonfinalrd_241006.jpg
13:15
Highlights: Sanderson Farms Championship, Round 4
