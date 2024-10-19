 Skip navigation
Top News

Shriners Children's Open 2024 - Round Two
Taylor Pendrith avoids biggest winds in Vegas, stays in front with long weekend ahead
World Figure Skating Championships 2024 - Women Free Skating
Isabeau Levito, Bradie Tennell go one-two in Skate America short program
Skate America 2024
2024 Skate America Results

Top Clips

nbc_hockey_ndalaskahl_241018.jpg
Highlights: Notre dame defeats Alaska 4-1
nbc_golf_gc_shrinersrd2reax_241018.jpg
Weather conditions impact Shriners Children’s Open
nbc_nas_xfinityqualsveg_241018.jpg
Highlights: Xfinity Series qualifying at Las Vegas

Watch Now

Highlights: Shriners Children's Open, Round 2

October 18, 2024 09:20 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from the second round of the 2024 Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nevada.
nbc_golf_shrinersrd2_241018.jpg
6:31
Highlights: Shriners Children’s Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_shrinersrd2reax_241018.jpg
7:11
Weather conditions impact Shriners Children’s Open
nbc_golf_joeldahmen_241017.jpg
3:52
Dahmen gets ‘bizarro’ penalty for 15th club in bag
nbc_golf_pendrithreax_241017.jpg
9:21
Pendrith’s ‘top-notch’ putting leading to big year
nbc_golf_shrinersrd1_241017.jpg
11:18
Highlights: Shriners Children’s Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_tomkim_241016.jpg
5:57
Kim adjusting to learning curve entering fall
nbc_golf_rexongreg_241016.jpg
3:45
Norman reportedly shifting roles at LIV Golf
matt_mccarty.jpg
13:29
McCarty continues rise with first PGA Tour win
nbc_golf_penske16x9_241014.jpg
1:36
Top moments from 2024 Black Desert Championship
nbc_gc_mccartyparentsdeskreax_241013.jpg
6:32
McCarty’s father: ‘Sky’s the limit’ for young pro
mccartyreflects.jpg
1:47
McCarty reflects on ‘surreal’ win in third start
mccartyhighlights.jpg
10:28
Highlights: Black Desert Championship, Round 4
