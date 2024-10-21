 Skip navigation
Shriners Children's Open 2024 - Final Round
Doug Ghim’s Shriners runner-up moves him within striking distance of Next 10
Shriners Children's Open 2024 - Final Round
J.T. Poston wins third PGA Tour event at Shriners Children’s Open
Shriners Children's Open 2024 - Final Round
2024 Shriners Children’s Open prize money: What champion J.T. Poston and field earned

nbc_golf_gc_onealreax_241020.jpg
HLs: Dominion Energy Charity Classic, Final Round
nbc_snf_nyjhalltd_241020.jpg
Hall sneaks it inside the pylon for Jets TD
nbc_golf_gc_postonreax_241020.jpg
Shriners win could elevate Poston into a new tier

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Highlights: Shriners Children's Open, Round 4

October 20, 2024 08:26 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from the final round of the 2024 Shriners Children's Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nevada.
nbc_golf_gc_postonreax_241020.jpg
1:42
Shriners win could elevate Poston into a new tier
nbc_golf_shrinersfinalrhl_241020.jpg
9:06
Highlights: Shriners Children’s Open, Round 4
nbc_golf_pga_shrinerrd3hl_241019.jpg
5:01
Highlights: Shriners Children’s Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_penske_241019.jpg
1:07
Woodland in prime position on Moving Day
nbc_golf_shrinersrd2_241018.jpg
6:31
Highlights: Shriners Children’s Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_gc_shrinersrd2reax_241018.jpg
7:11
Weather conditions impact Shriners Children’s Open
nbc_golf_joeldahmen_241017.jpg
3:52
Dahmen gets ‘bizarro’ penalty for 15th club in bag
nbc_golf_pendrithreax_241017.jpg
9:21
Pendrith’s ‘top-notch’ putting leading to big year
nbc_golf_shrinersrd1_241017.jpg
11:18
Highlights: Shriners Children’s Open, Round 1
nbc_golf_tomkim_241016.jpg
5:57
Kim adjusting to learning curve entering fall
nbc_golf_rexongreg_241016.jpg
3:45
Norman reportedly shifting roles at LIV Golf
matt_mccarty.jpg
13:29
McCarty continues rise with first PGA Tour win
