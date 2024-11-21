Highlights: The RSM Classic 2024, Round 1

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The National Dog Show Presented by Purina - Season 22
How to watch National Dog Show 2024 on Thanksgiving: Start time, TV channel, live stream, date
CME Group Tour Championship 2024 - Round One
A year after $1 million prize, Angel Yin eyes more ‘freedom’ with $4 million check
SX 2024 Rd 01 Anaheim TV Schedule.JPG
NBC Sports, SuperMotocross League announce 2025 TV schedule
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_edge_rfs_seahawkscardinals_241121.jpg
Murray, JSN expectations going into Week 12 clash
nbc_edge_galaxybrains_241121.jpg
Three things from NFL season to be thankful for
nbc_dog_kornacki_241121.jpg
Popular dog trends in 2024 with Kornacki

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The National Dog Show Presented by Purina - Season 22
How to watch National Dog Show 2024 on Thanksgiving: Start time, TV channel, live stream, date
CME Group Tour Championship 2024 - Round One
A year after $1 million prize, Angel Yin eyes more ‘freedom’ with $4 million check
SX 2024 Rd 01 Anaheim TV Schedule.JPG
NBC Sports, SuperMotocross League announce 2025 TV schedule
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_edge_rfs_seahawkscardinals_241121.jpg
Murray, JSN expectations going into Week 12 clash
nbc_edge_galaxybrains_241121.jpg
Three things from NFL season to be thankful for
nbc_dog_kornacki_241121.jpg
Popular dog trends in 2024 with Kornacki

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: The RSM Classic 2024, Round 1

November 21, 2024 03:29 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from the first round of The RSM Classic on the PGA Tour from Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons Island, Ga.
Up Next
nbc_golf_rsmrd1_241121.jpg
11:05
Highlights: The RSM Classic 2024, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_clarkdeskreax_241120.jpg
7:30
Clark’s influence is evident at RSM Classic pro-am
Now Playing
nbc_golf_hoggardproam_241120.jpg
4:15
Clark makes big splash at RSM Classic pro-am
Now Playing
nbc_golf_wagnerroundtable_241120.jpg
8:44
Do top players have ‘too much say’ on PGA Tour?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_bradygolftoday_241120.jpg
4:24
Brady brings star power to RSM Classic pro-am
Now Playing
nbc_golf_wesleybryan_241120.jpg
9:32
Bryan ready for whatever happens at RSM Classic
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_changesreax_241119.jpg
7:48
Golfers ‘optimistic’ about changes to PGA Tour
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_pgachanges_241119.jpg
12:32
Making sense of PGA Tour’s sweeping changes
Now Playing
nbc_golf_rexlav_rory_241119.jpg
4:12
Rapid fire: McIlroy’s year, Ryder Cup pay
Now Playing
nbc_gc_immelmanintrv_241118.jpg
8:35
Immelman: PNC with son will be ‘extra special’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_penske_241118.jpg
1:22
Top shots: 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_campossound_241117.jpg
3:16
Campos in disbelief over first PGA Tour victory
Now Playing