Highlights: The RSM Classic 2024, Round 1
Watch the best shots and moments from the first round of The RSM Classic on the PGA Tour from Sea Island Golf Club, St. Simons Island, Ga.
Clark’s influence is evident at RSM Classic pro-am
Todd Lewis and Eamon Lynch discuss Caitlin Clark playing at the RSM Classic pro-am before Rex Hoggard reports on the WNBA star's impact on the modern golf game.
Clark makes big splash at RSM Classic pro-am
Rex Hoggard reports on Caitlin Clark's appearance at the RSM Classic pro-am, explaining what the star power of the WNBA phenom means for the event and golf as whole.
Do top players have ‘too much say’ on PGA Tour?
Johnson Wagner joins the Golf Today Roundtable to shed light on the approved changes to decrease field sizes and if the PGA Tour has a "fundamental problem" with players making decisions at the top.
Brady brings star power to RSM Classic pro-am
Rex Hoggard joins Golf Today to report live from the RSM Classic pro-am, explaining what seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady has brought to the table at Sea Island Golf Course.
Bryan ready for whatever happens at RSM Classic
Wesley Bryan reflects on his play over the last few months, where he's recorded four top-25 finishes in five starts, before sharing why he's at ease no matter what happens at the RSM Classic.
Golfers ‘optimistic’ about changes to PGA Tour
Brian Harman and Ben Griffin discuss why they're excited to see the PGA Tour "push the envelope" with changes coming in 2026, including the reduction of field sizes and number of fully-exempt players.
Making sense of PGA Tour’s sweeping changes
Rex Hoggard details and discusses how players are reacting to changes that are coming to the PGA Tour in 2026, including the reduction of field sizes at nearly every event, as well as the number of fully-exempt players.
Rapid fire: McIlroy’s year, Ryder Cup pay
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner dive into a handful of rapid fire questions, including Rory McIlroy's year, if Ryder Cup players should be paid, and the PGA Tour's 2025 Player of the Year.
Immelman: PNC with son will be ‘extra special’
Trevor Immelman joins Golf Central to talk about playing at the PNC Championship with his son Jacob, Scottie Scheffler's year, the new PGA Tour rule proposals and whether Rory McIlroy will complete his career grand slam.
Top shots: 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship
Relive the best shots from the 2024 Butterfield Bermuda Championship, featuring highlights from Rafael Campos, Adrien Dumont de Chassart and Andrew Novak.