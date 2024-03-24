Watch Now
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 4
Relive the best shots and biggest moments from fourth-round action at the 2024 Valspar Championship, taking place at Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida.
Up Next
Will Malnati be more influential on Policy Board?
Will Malnati be more influential on Policy Board?
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss Peter Malnati's win at the Valspar Championship, questioning if the victory will give him a bigger voice on the PGA Tour Policy Board.
Young adds another runner-up at Valspar
Young adds another runner-up at Valspar
Steve Burkowski and Jim Gallagher Jr. discuss Cameron Young's runner-up performance at the Valspar Championship, explaining where he went wrong and what it must feel like to come up just short yet again.
Malnati rose to occasion in Valspar Championship
Malnati rose to occasion in Valspar Championship
Peter Malnati had quite the range of emotions on Sunday, but he did enough in the big moments to leave the Valspar Championship with a long-awaited PGA Tour win.
Highlights: Malnati wins Valspar Championship
Highlights: Malnati wins Valspar Championship
Steve Burkowski and Jim Gallagher Jr. break down highlights from the final round of the Valspar Championship, where Peter Malnati earned his second career PGA Tour win.
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 4
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 4
Relive the best shots and biggest moments from fourth-round action at the 2024 Valspar Championship, taking place at Copperhead Course in Palm Harbor, Florida.
Malnati emotional after second-ever PGA Tour win
Malnati emotional after second-ever PGA Tour win
Peter Malnati describes his emotions after winning the 2024 Valspar Championship, explaining why he's "thankful" for the support he's received throughout his career.
Yuan chips in three times in Valspar Champ. Rd. 4
Yuan chips in three times in Valspar Champ. Rd. 4
Watch the astounding three chip ins by Carl Yuan in the final round of the Valspar Championship.
Evaluating Thomas’ struggles at Valspar
Evaluating Thomas' struggles at Valspar
The Golf Central crew breaks down Justin Thomas' struggles and concentration during Round 3 at the Valspar Championship.
Mitchell ‘impressive’ at Valspar Championship
Mitchell 'impressive' at Valspar Championship
The Golf Central crew evaluates Keith Mitchell's performance through three rounds of the Valspar Championship, where he leads the field with one day of play remaining.
Confident Mitchell vaults atop Valspar leaderboard
Confident Mitchell vaults atop Valspar leaderboard
A confident Keith Mitchell made quite the move in the Valspar Championship on Saturday's Moving Day (presented by Penske), capping it off with a hole-out eagle on 18.
Best shots from Valspar Championship, Round 3
Best shots from Valspar Championship, Round 3
Check out the best shots from Round 3 of the Valspar Championship at the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club in Palm Harbor, Florida.