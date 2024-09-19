 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TENNIS: MAR 19 Miami Open
Coco Gauff splits with coach Brad Gilbert after more than a year and one Grand Slam title together
MLB: New York Mets at Miami Marlins
Mets rookie Christian Scott to undergo Tommy John surgery, out until 2026
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals
32 Fantasy Stats for Week 3: Marvin Harrison Jr. erupts

Top Clips

sales_nbc_golf_prescup_bezuidenhout_240918.jpg
Bezuidenhout has one goal for Presidents Cup
nbc_oht_sandersinterview_240908.jpg
Sanders advocates for Dexcom U, eyeing SWAC title
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_theegala_240918.jpg
Theegala bringing momentum into Presidents Cup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

TENNIS: MAR 19 Miami Open
Coco Gauff splits with coach Brad Gilbert after more than a year and one Grand Slam title together
MLB: New York Mets at Miami Marlins
Mets rookie Christian Scott to undergo Tommy John surgery, out until 2026
NFL: Los Angeles Rams at Arizona Cardinals
32 Fantasy Stats for Week 3: Marvin Harrison Jr. erupts

Top Clips

sales_nbc_golf_prescup_bezuidenhout_240918.jpg
Bezuidenhout has one goal for Presidents Cup
nbc_oht_sandersinterview_240908.jpg
Sanders advocates for Dexcom U, eyeing SWAC title
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_theegala_240918.jpg
Theegala bringing momentum into Presidents Cup

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Harmon bringing all-out effort to Presidents Cup

September 18, 2024 11:01 PM
Brian Harmon has shown up in big moments during his career and he will look to bring his relentless effort to Team USA at the Presidents Cup.
Up Next
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_harman_240918.jpg
1:07
Harmon bringing all-out effort to Presidents Cup
Now Playing
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_bezuidenhout_240918.jpg
1:07
Bezuidenhout has one goal for Presidents Cup
Now Playing
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_theegala_240918.jpg
1:06
Theegala bringing momentum into Presidents Cup
Now Playing
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_woolee_240918.jpg
1:07
Lee takes big personality to Presidents Cup
Now Playing
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_pendrith_240918.jpg
1:07
Pendrith aims to surprise at Presidents Cup
Now Playing
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_hughes_240918.jpg
1:07
Hughes brings passion to first Presidents Cup
Now Playing
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_day_240917.jpg
1:07
Day’s veteran presence could help Internationals
Now Playing
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_kim_240917.jpg
1:07
‘Rock star’ Kim playing beyond his years
Now Playing
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_scott_240917.jpg
1:08
Age not a factor as Scott looks to Presidents Cup
Now Playing
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_conners_240917.jpg
1:07
Conners brings experience to Presidents Cup
Now Playing
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_im_240917.jpg
1:07
Im brings ‘rock solid’ presence to Presidents Cup
Now Playing
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_wookim_240917.jpg
1:07
Kim brings passion to third Presidents Cup
Now Playing