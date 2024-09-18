Watch Now
Lee takes big personality to Presidents Cup
Min Woo Lee is one of the most exciting players in golf, and now he'll get to prove it on the Presidents Cup stage.
Theegala bringing momentum into Presidents Cup
Sahith Theegala will try to get "lost in the moment" representing the United States at the Presidents Cup, and he's bringing a ton of momentum from a strong showing at East Lake into the event.
Min Woo Lee is one of the most exciting players in golf, and now he'll get to prove it on the Presidents Cup stage.
Pendrith aims to surprise at Presidents Cup
Taylor Pendrith looks ahead to the Presidents Cup and the International Team's outlook, including why he's eager for the atmosphere and the challenges of being viewed as an underdog.
Hughes brings passion to first Presidents Cup
Reflect on the solid play of Mackenzie Hughes this past summer and what it means to him to compete in the 2024 Presidents Cup on his home soil.
Day’s veteran presence could help Internationals
When it comes to the Presidents Cup, experience is invaluable and Jason Day has that in spades for the International Team.
‘Rock star’ Kim playing beyond his years
South Korean Tom Kim looks to continue the stellar start to his career with a strong showing at the Presidents Cup.
Age not a factor as Scott looks to Presidents Cup
Adam Scott is no stranger to success on the golf course, and the 44-year-old brings longevity, as well as consistency, to the International Team at the 2024 Presidents Cup.
Conners brings experience to Presidents Cup
Canadian Corey Conners has three top-10 finishes in his last 10 starts, and will provide valuable maturity to competing for the International Team at the 2024 Presidents Cup.
Im brings ‘rock solid’ presence to Presidents Cup
Sungjae Im is a player the International Team will rely on at the 2024 Presidents Cup.
Kim brings passion to third Presidents Cup
Si Woo Kim is back for a third run in the Presidents Cup as a potential X factor for the International Team.
Will ‘Super Hideki’ show up at Presidents Cup?
The International Team will be hoping for Hideki Matsuyama to pull off his superhero act at the 2024 Presidents Cup.