Burns playing well before Presidents Cup

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Artistic Gymnastics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 2
Jordan Chiles appeals Olympic floor exercise bronze medal ruling, submits video
SMX 2024 Rd 2 Texas Motor Speedway Haiden Deegan leads Jo Shimoda.JPG
2024 SMX Playoffs 250 Round 2 results, points after Texas: Haiden Deegan is a head above the rest
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
The Solheim Cup - Final Round
Emotional Solheim Cup exemplified by singing, dancing and some tears

Top Clips

sales_nbc_golf_prescup_morikawa_240916.jpg
Morikawa brings winning mentality to Americans
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_clark_240916.jpg
Clark brings major-winning credential to Americans
nbc_moto_pressuremindset_240916.jpg
Who is facing the most pressure in SMX top 3?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Artistic Gymnastics - Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 2
Jordan Chiles appeals Olympic floor exercise bronze medal ruling, submits video
SMX 2024 Rd 2 Texas Motor Speedway Haiden Deegan leads Jo Shimoda.JPG
2024 SMX Playoffs 250 Round 2 results, points after Texas: Haiden Deegan is a head above the rest
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
The Solheim Cup - Final Round
Emotional Solheim Cup exemplified by singing, dancing and some tears

Top Clips

sales_nbc_golf_prescup_morikawa_240916.jpg
Morikawa brings winning mentality to Americans
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_clark_240916.jpg
Clark brings major-winning credential to Americans
nbc_moto_pressuremindset_240916.jpg
Who is facing the most pressure in SMX top 3?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Burns playing well before Presidents Cup

September 16, 2024 07:35 PM
Take a look Sam Burns' Presidents Cup credentials, where he brings a history of matchplay success to Team USA.
Up Next
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_morikawa_240916.jpg
1:06
Morikawa brings winning mentality to Americans
Now Playing
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_clark_240916.jpg
1:07
Clark brings major-winning credential to Americans
Now Playing
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_burns_240916.jpg
1:08
Burns playing well before Presidents Cup
Now Playing
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_keegan_240916.jpg
1:06
Bradley building momentum ahead of Presidents Cup
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_geoffogilvy_240916.jpg
9:36
Ogilvy: International Team in a really good spot
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gt_omeararetiring_v2_240916.jpg
12:46
O’Meara announces retirement from pro golf
Now Playing
nbc_golf_sales_penske_procore_240916.jpg
0:57
Kizzire’s putter carried him atop Procore field
Now Playing
nbc_golf_procorechampfinal_240915.jpg
6:26
Highlights: 2024 Procore Championship, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_procorechamprd3_240914.jpg
7:48
Highlights: 2024 Procore Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_procorechamprd2_240913.jpg
7:44
Highlights: 2024 Procore Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_schauffele_240913.jpg
1:08
Recapping Schauffele’s breakthrough year
Now Playing
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_scheffler_240913.jpg
1:07
Inside Scheffler’s unprecedented season
Now Playing