Wake Forest
Wake Forest replaces canceled trip to Ole Miss with home-and-home series vs. Oregon State
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Dallas Cowboys
NFL Week 3 Optimal FLEX Plays: Rashid Shaheed’s speed will feed your fantasy lineups once again
Los Angeles Rams v Detroit Lions
How to watch Kansas City Chiefs vs Atlanta Falcons: TV/live stream info for Sunday Night’s NFL game

nbc_dls_tennesseecharging_240918.jpg
Tennessee ticket surcharge sign of new CFB era
nbc_simms_draftkings_240918.jpg
49ers remain favorites to claim No. 1 seed in NFC
nbc_ffhh_whoseatingood_240918.jpg
Are Mayfield, Jones viable fantasy starters?

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Pendrith aims to surprise at Presidents Cup

September 18, 2024 01:29 PM
Taylor Pendrith looks ahead to the Presidents Cup and the International Team's outlook, including why he's eager for the atmosphere and the challenges of being viewed as an underdog.
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_pendrith_240918.jpg
1:07
Pendrith aims to surprise at Presidents Cup
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_hughes_240918.jpg
1:07
Hughes brings passion to first Presidents Cup
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_day_240917.jpg
1:07
Day’s veteran presence could help Internationals
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_kim_240917.jpg
1:07
‘Rock star’ Kim playing beyond his years
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_scott_240917.jpg
1:08
Age not a factor as Scott looks to Presidents Cup
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_conners_240917.jpg
1:07
Conners brings experience to Presidents Cup
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_im_240917.jpg
1:07
Im brings ‘rock solid’ presence to Presidents Cup
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_wookim_240917.jpg
1:07
Kim brings passion to third Presidents Cup
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_matsuyama_240917.jpg
1:07
Will ‘Super Hideki’ show up at Presidents Cup?
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_homa_240916.jpg
1:07
Homa’s star continues to rise
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_morikawa_240916.jpg
1:06
Morikawa brings winning mentality to Americans
sales_nbc_golf_prescup_clark_240916.jpg
1:07
Clark brings major-winning credential to Americans
