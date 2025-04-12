 Skip navigation
The Masters - Round Two
Masters 2025: Nick Dunlap shows resiliency in 90-71, but a rooted problem remains
The Masters - Round Two
Masters 2025: Taking advantage of great break, Scottie Scheffler only three back
The Masters - Round Two
‘Stupid': Tyrrell Hatton reacts to missing 2-foot putt, yet still in Masters mix

Top Clips

rory_site.jpg
‘Resilient’ round has Rory poised to buck history
nbc_imsa_vanthoorintrv_250411.jpg
Vanthoor: ‘It’s good to be in pole’ at Long Beach
longbeachgrandprix.jpg
HLs: IMSA Grand Prix of Long Beach 2025 qualifying

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

McGinley: Multiple major wins in Rory's future

April 11, 2025 09:17 PM
Paul McGinley isn't sure whether it'll happen this weekend at Augusta, but he's confident that Rory McIlroy's evolution will yield another major victory soon -- and that once he gets one, the floodgates will open.
nbc_golf_langerintv_250411.jpg
1:40
Langer bummed by MC, but a ‘day of celebration’
Now Playing
nbc_golf_hattonintv_250411.jpg
1:05
Hatton laments putting, ‘ridiculous’ tap-in miss
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lf_brysonintv_250411.jpg
1:57
Bryson: Kinematic sequence in swing is clicking
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lf_scottiepresser_250411.jpg
1:43
Scheffler: Not as sharp Friday, conditions tough
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lf_rosepresser_250411.jpg
1:47
Rose: In ‘great position’ leading Masters after 36
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lf_rorypresser_250411.jpg
2:02
Rory explains how he bounced back mentally for 66
Now Playing
nbc_golf_schefflerclip_250410.jpg
2:28
Scheffler again played all the right shots in Rd 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_abergintv_250410.jpg
1:22
Åberg: Played disciplined round to open Masters
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottieintv_250410.jpg
1:26
Scheffler kept things simple in Masters Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_brysonintv_250410.jpg
1:33
DeChambeau: Not ‘dialed in’ despite 3 under Rd. 1
Now Playing

nbc_golf_justinroseintv_250410.jpg
02:22
Augusta knowledge helps Rose lead Masters early
nbc_golf_postroundintvs_250410.jpg
02:41
15th green frustrates Masters field on Thursday
nbc_golf_kimlangersmith_250410.jpg
02:48
Kim, Langer, Smith pleased after ‘tricky’ Round 1
nbc_golf_lfharmonfeature_v2_250410.jpg
07:01
How golf changed Harmon — and how he changed golf
nbc_gc_spiethsound_250409.jpg
01:49
Spieth looking to make new Masters memories
nbc_gc_homacaddy_250409.jpg
02:01
Homa shares why he separated with caddie Greiner
nbc_roto_masterstop20_v2_250409.jpg
01:35
Look at Conners, Glover for Masters top-20 bets
nbc_golf_ridleypresser_250409.jpg
39:03
Ridley dismisses direct exemption for LIV players
nbc_roto_bte_mastersdebutant_250409.jpg
01:46
Detry capable of making splash in Masters debut
nbc_golf_schefflerpressconference_250408.jpg
21:03
Scheffler feels ‘very prepared’ for Masters
nbc_golf_dechambeaupressconference_250408.jpg
23:39
DeChambeau focusing on course over competition
CollinMorikawaLiveFromMasters.jpg
12:30
Morikawa believes he will win Masters eventually
nbc_golf_viktorhovlandpressconference_250408.jpg
21:12
Hovland: ‘Juices are flowing’ so far at Augusta
aberg.jpg
09:32
Åberg staying true to self ahead of second Masters
rahm_press.jpg
22:51
Rahm ‘feeling good’ at Augusta after ‘tough’ 2024
nbc_roto_masterslongshots_250408.jpg
01:46
Consider Henley, Spaun as Masters longshots
mcilroy.jpg
18:48
McIlroy blocking out noise in Grand Slam chase
nbc_golf_langerintv_250407.jpg
09:54
Langer: Final Masters start is ‘bittersweet’
nbc_golf_hasandtaiintv_250407.jpg
02:19
How Hastings made Masters Thursday a holiday
nbc_golf_xanderintv_250407.jpg
26:40
Schauffele motivated by injury, ready for Augusta
nbc_golf_masterspromo_250407.jpg
51
O’Meara recounts first trip to No. 11 at Augusta
nbc_golf_lf_fredridley_250407.jpg
19:45
Tiger Woods to bring new learning lab to Augusta
collin_morikawa.png
01:37
DeChambeau, Morikawa among Masters favorites
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250407.jpg
01:22
Top shots from 2025 Valero Texas Open
nbc_roto_livatmasters_250407.jpg
01:23
‘Surging’ Garcia a bet to lead LIV at Augusta
nbc_golf_valerofinalrd_250406.jpg
14:52
Highlights: Valero Texas Open 2025, Final Round
nbc_golf_harmanstory_250406.jpg
03:24
With a heavy heart, Harman wins Valero Texas Open
nbc_golf_schefflerintv_250406.jpg
01:42
Scheffler discusses Masters dinner menu choices
nbc_golf_titleisthenley_250406.jpg
01:06
How Henley incorporates family into his Pro V1x
nbc_golf_titleistfitzpatrick_250406.jpg
01:26
Colorful Pro V1x ‘worry-free’ for Fitzpatrick

rory_site.jpg
07:20
‘Resilient’ round has Rory poised to buck history
nbc_imsa_vanthoorintrv_250411.jpg
01:43
Vanthoor: ‘It’s good to be in pole’ at Long Beach
longbeachgrandprix.jpg
08:14
HLs: IMSA Grand Prix of Long Beach 2025 qualifying
nbc_golf_gcpodworkday_250411.jpg
03:34
Masters is blown wide open: ‘Someone has to blink’
oly_bk3w_vanlithcompilation.jpg
03:32
Van Lith’s best moments from the Paris Olympics
nbc_roto_alvarezmcneil_250411.jpg
01:21
Alvarez, McNeil close to returning from injuries
nbc_cbb_mdsellerscomp_250411.jpg
02:33
Highlights: Sellers’ top moments from senior year
nbc_dlb_ovechkin_250411.jpg
05:54
Unpacking Ovechkin’s greatness after record
nbc_roto_angels_250411.jpg
01:20
Angels offense has been ‘surprisingly explosive’
nbc_dps_dponbrentmusburger_250411.jpg
04:33
Musburger ‘gets his due’ with Pete Rozelle award
nbc_dps_brandelchambleeinterview_250411.jpg
19:01
Chamblee: DeChambeau ‘really gets up’ for majors
nbc_dps_brentmusburgerinterview_250411.jpg
15:44
Musburger recalls historic meeting with Rozelle
nbc_dps_whonextforhalloffame_250411.jpg
07:21
Non-athletes deserving of Hall of Fame nomination
nbc_roto_spencer_250411.jpg
01:26
Schwellenbach ascending as a ‘clear’ fantasy SP1
nbc_dlb_ufc314_250411.jpg
10:09
Will Volkanovski make history vs. Lopes?
nbc_roto_hampton_250411.jpg
01:18
Hampton has potential to be a ‘ready-made’ RB1
nbc_roto_joeflacco_250411.jpg
01:11
Fantasy fallout of Flacco returning to Browns
nbc_dlb_dontlooknow_250411.jpg
04:00
Flacco set to ‘have a season’ in return to Browns
UFC314.jpg
01:18
Back Volkanovski in title fight vs. Lopes
nbc_imsa_longbeachtease_250411.jpg
58
Roar of IMSA meets rush of Pacific at Long Beach
nbc_bte_alcyyoug_250411.jpg
01:03
Crochet leads American League Cy Young odds
nbc_bte_clipperskings_250411.jpg
01:46
‘Surging’ Clippers should easily cover vs. Kings
citron.jpg
04:13
Meghan’s 2025 WNBA mock draft: Picks 1-5
haileyvanlith.jpg
05:00
Meghan’s 2025 WNBA mock draft: Picks 6-10
nbc_bte_grizzliesnuggets_250411.jpg
01:50
Expect Nuggets to find holes in Grizzlies’ defense
nbc_bte_knickscavs_250411.jpg
01:39
Take Knicks to cover vs. Cavs with seeding on line
oly_fsdnc_worlds_chockbatescinematic.jpg
02:11
Inside Chock and Bates’ threepeat World Title
nbc_smx_hammaker_250411.jpg
04:29
How Hammaker bounced back to win 250 East again
nbc_pft_joeflaccobrowns_250411.jpg
11:36
Flacco returns to the Browns on a one-year deal
nbc_pft_hill_250411.jpg
05:50
NFL reportedly seeks 911 audio from Hill incident