 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Augusta National Women's Amateur - Final Round
Augusta National Women’s Am: Field, format and how to watch
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Race at Martinsville
What drivers said after Denny Hamlin’s NASCAR Cup win at Martinsville Speedway
TODAY Show
Ilia Malinin, Alysa Liu, Chock/Bates, Mikaela Shiffrin to be on TODAY Show after Team USA’s epic week

Top Clips

nbc_golf_mwleeintvv2_250330.jpg
Lee ‘very exhausted’ after Houston Open win
nbc_golf_dpwtindiahl_250330.jpg
Highlights: Hero Indian Open, Round 4
nbc_rug_italyirelandhl_250330.jpg
Six Nations highlights: Italy 12, Ireland 54

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Augusta National Women's Amateur - Final Round
Augusta National Women’s Am: Field, format and how to watch
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Race at Martinsville
What drivers said after Denny Hamlin’s NASCAR Cup win at Martinsville Speedway
TODAY Show
Ilia Malinin, Alysa Liu, Chock/Bates, Mikaela Shiffrin to be on TODAY Show after Team USA’s epic week

Top Clips

nbc_golf_mwleeintvv2_250330.jpg
Lee ‘very exhausted’ after Houston Open win
nbc_golf_dpwtindiahl_250330.jpg
Highlights: Hero Indian Open, Round 4
nbc_rug_italyirelandhl_250330.jpg
Six Nations highlights: Italy 12, Ireland 54

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

McIlroy taking positives from Houston to Augusta

March 30, 2025 05:45 PM
Rory McIlroy is taking the positives into an off week after carding a final-round 64 at the Texas Children's Houston Open and how he plans to fine tune his game ahead of the Masters.
Up Next
nbc_golf_mwleeintvv2_250330.jpg
1:43
Lee ‘very exhausted’ after Houston Open win
Now Playing
nbc_golf_texasrd3hl_250329.jpg
11:09
Highlights: 2025 Houston Open, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_gc_mcilroypg_250328.jpg
2:41
McIlroy fights back in Houston Open, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_houstonopenrd2_250328.jpg
7:17
Highlights: 2025 Houston Open, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_clemens_250328.jpg
5:46
Former P Clemens: I need to work on my chipping
Now Playing
nbc_golf_jimcrane_250328.jpg
2:46
Astros owner Crane takes NASA-themed quiz
Now Playing
nbc_golf_padrighappyhour_250328.jpg
7:59
Harrington hitting gym, staying strong as he ages
Now Playing
nbc_golf_houstonopenrd1_250327.jpg
11:43
Highlights: 2025 Houston Open, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_cdwlenovo_250326.jpg
1:07
Memorial Park’s back nine will test players
Now Playing
penske_site.jpg
1:09
Putter helped Hovland claim Valspar over Thomas
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_valsparfinalrd_250323.jpg
12:01
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_hovlandsound_250323.jpg
02:41
Hovland ‘did not believe’ he could win the Valspar
nbc_golf_billyshot_250323.jpg
32
Righty Horschel hits insane lefty shot at Valspar
nbc_golf_penske_250322.jpg
01:33
Thomas in contention at Valspar after big Round 3
nbc_golf_valsparrd3_250322.jpg
09:37
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_valspar_round2hl_250321.jpg
12:12
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_valspar_fiskace_250321.jpg
01:41
Fisk fires an ace on No. 17 at the Valspar
SmylieNovak.jpg
03:56
Novak, Smylie call chaotic sequence at Copperhead
higgs_site.jpg
02:01
Higgs’ ugly 14th is second straight triple bogey
nbc_golf_valsparrd1_250320.jpg
12:25
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_kizzireputter_250320.jpg
39
Touchback! Kizzire punts, bends putter after miss
nbc_golf_keithmitchellintv_250320.jpg
02:01
Mitchell explains impact of wind at Valspar Champ.
nbc_golf_cdwcourseinsights_250319.jpg
01:07
‘The Snake Pit’ awaits at the Valspar Championship
nbc_golf_roryandjohnson_v2_250317.jpg
03:10
With Rory watching, Wagner hits water on 17th tee
nbc_golf_spaunpresserv2_250317.jpg
07:42
Spaun: Playoff tough, proud of how far I’ve come
rory_set_site.jpg
12:33
Rory on set: Must ‘be willing to get heart broken’
nbc_golf_theplayersplayoff_250317.jpg
10:11
Highlights: The Players Championship, Playoff
nbc_golf_lfinstantreax_250317.jpg
03:50
Rory beats demons, shows greatness in playoff
nbc_golf_spaunintv_250317.jpg
01:20
Spaun: Was committed to shot on 17, hit ‘too good’
nbc_golf_roryintv_250317.jpg
01:57
Rory: ‘Unbelievably proud’ to win second Players
nbc_golf_rorywinningputt_250317.jpg
46
McIlroy seals second Players Championship win
nbc_golf_spaunwater_250317.jpg
01:05
Spaun splashes hole 17 tee shot in Players playoff
nbc_golf_theplayersrd4short_v2_250316.jpg
14:53
Highlights: The Players Championship, Final Round
nbc_golf_lf_formatrorywin_250316.jpg
09:44
Losing Players wouldn’t be ‘crusher’ for McIlroy
nbc_golf_spaunsegment_250316.jpg
13:36
‘Steely nerves’ help Spaun force Players playoff
nbc_golf_johnsonsegment_250316.jpg
03:40
Wagner aces Rory, Spaun chips at Players 16th hole
nbc_golf_roryescapes_250316.jpg
07:30
McIlroy’s escapes proving pivotal at The Players
nbc_golf_spaun18_250316.jpg
01:30
Spaun’s winning putt settles JUST short at Players
nbc_golf_spaunintv_250316.jpg
01:06
Spaun able to grind out final round of The Players
nbc_golf_roryintv_250316.jpg
01:50
McIlroy hoping to reset and win Players in playoff

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_dpwtindiahl_250330.jpg
02:58
Highlights: Hero Indian Open, Round 4
nbc_rug_italyirelandhl_250330.jpg
10:02
Six Nations highlights: Italy 12, Ireland 54
lee_site.jpg
01:30
Lee soars on Moving Day, seeking first win
nbc_cyc_voltastage7hl_250330.jpg
18:49
Highlights: 2025 Volta a Catalunya, Stage 7
nbc_cyc_voltastage7finish_250330.jpg
09:54
Highlights: Volta a Catalunya, Stage 7 finish
nbc_cyc_roglicint_250330.jpg
02:35
Roglic: ‘Had the legs’ to claim Volta in sprint
seattle_sx.jpg
22:22
Highlights: Supercross Round 11, Seattle
nbc_moto_250recap_250329.jpg
07:40
Tempers flare in Seattle as Davies breaks through
webb_sexton_podium.jpg
14:23
Seattle Supercross delivers fierce 450 battle
nbc_moto_plessingerintv_250329.jpg
01:31
Momentum building for Plessinger after Seattle
oly_fsmen_malininanthem_250329.jpg
04:14
Malinin takes in National Anthem with gold medal
nbc_moto_sextonintv_250329.jpg
46
Sexton ‘in a good spot’ after ‘gnarly’ Round 11
nbc_moto_webbintv_250329.jpg
01:04
Webb: Seattle Supercross ‘an absolute slugfest’
oly_fsmen_malininjoyceintv_250329.jpg
01:08
Malinin definitely proud to repeat as world champ
oly_fsmen_maliningold_250329.jpg
07:41
Malinin defends title at figure skating worlds
nbc_moto_beaumerintv_250329.jpg
23
Beaumer responds to Deegan: ‘He has one coming’
nbc_moto_haidendeeganintv_250329.jpg
46
Deegan shares displeasure with Beaumer in Round 11
nbc_moto_daviesintv_250329.jpg
48
Davies: First 250SX overall win ‘long overdue’
nbc_moto_marchbanksintv_250329.jpg
51
Marchbanks ‘needed’ podium finish at Seattle
nbc_horseracing_floridarecap_250329.jpg
02:25
Tappan Street ‘more giving’ in Florida Derby win
nbc_golf_gc_schefflersoundreax_250329.jpg
03:20
Scheffler will be in ‘chaser mode’ at Houston Open
nbc_moto_xfinitymartinsville_250329.jpg
09:58
HLs: Xfinity Series at Martinsville on The CW
nbc_golf_gc_mwleesoundreax_250329.jpg
04:56
Lee: My ‘irons have been amazing’ at Houston Open
nbc_horseracing_arkderbyrecap_250329.jpg
02:30
Sandman ‘put it all together’ in Arkansas Derby
nbc_golf_lpgafordrd3_250329.jpg
05:44
Highlights: Ford Championship, Round 3
nbc_horseracing_arkansasderby_250329.jpg
06:18
Casse’s Sandman earns 2025 Arkansas Derby victory
nbc_horseracing_floridaderby_250329.jpg
05:01
Tappan Street surges to Florida Derby win
oly_fsdnc_chockbates_250329.jpg
07:07
Chock/Bates win 3rd straight ice dance world title
nbc_rugby_walesvsengland_250329.jpg
15:19
Six Nations highlights: Wales 12, England 67
nbc_rugby_franacevscotland_250329.jpg
14:20
Six Nations highlights: France 38, Scotland 15