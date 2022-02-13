 Skip navigation
Scheffler bounces back with huge moving day

February 12, 2022 11:40 PM
Scottie Scheffler was among the biggest underachievers Friday at the WM Phoenix Open but rebounded in a big way with a 9-under 62 in Round 3.
nbc_golf_gcpodthisweek_231213.jpg
5:27
Tiger, Charlie should compete for PNC victory
nbc_golf_gc_rexhoggardv2_231210.jpg
8:28
PGA Tour advancing negotiations with SSG, PIF
nbc_gc_finalroundtease_231209.jpg
1:28
Grant Thornton Inv. has been a ‘massive success’
nbc_gc_fowlerthompson_231209.jpg
1:47
Fowler, Thompson happy with ‘solid’ Round 2
nbc_golf_grantthortonrd2_231209.jpg
6:13
HLs: 2023 Grant Thornton Invitational, Round 2
nbc_golf_nelly_tony_231208.jpg
1:58
Finau, Korda leading Grant Thornton after Round 1
nbc_golf_seg2_wellfargo_231208.jpg
4:31
Glover, Maguire embracing PGA, LPGA competition
nbc_golf_glover_maguire_interview.jpg
1:16
Glover, Maguire sizzling to start Grant Thornton
nbc_golf_zhang_teegala_interview.jpg
1:21
Zhang, Theegala playing balanced at Grant Thornton
nbc_dps_dponjonrahmtolivgolf_231208.jpg
6:47
Rahm’s LIV move proves everybody has a ‘price tag’
nbc_dps_brandelchambleeinterview_231208.jpg
10:03
Rahm joining LIV creates uncertain future for golf
nbc_golf_cara_johnson_231208.jpg
2:01
Strategy break down at Grant Thornton Invitational
