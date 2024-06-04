Watch Now
Best bets for the Memorial Tournament
Brad Thomas and Denny Carter discuss the best bets for the upcoming Memorial Tournament, including Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa.
Up Next
Best bets for the Memorial Tournament
Best bets for the Memorial Tournament
Brad Thomas and Denny Carter discuss the best bets for the upcoming Memorial Tournament, including Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa.
French reflects on mental health in golf
French reflects on mental health in golf
Golf writer and creator of Monday Q Info Ryan French joins Golf Today to discuss mental health in golf, particularly addressing Grayson Murray's passing and ways we can help others deal with mental struggles.
Berger hopeful for U.S. Open qualification
Berger hopeful for U.S. Open qualification
Daniel Berger talks about finishing his outing during Golf's Longest Day, and being in position to qualify for the 2024 U.S. Open.
MacIntyre displays short game in RBC Canadian Open
MacIntyre displays short game in RBC Canadian Open
Robert MacIntyre was money on and around the green in the RBC Canadian Open, leading to a one-stroke victory at Hamilton Golf and Country Club in Ontario for his first PGA Tour win.
Highlights: 2024 RBC Canadian Open, Final Round
Highlights: 2024 RBC Canadian Open, Final Round
Look back at the biggest moments and best shots from the final round of the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf and Country Club in Hamilton, Ontario.
MacIntyre: First PGA Tour win ‘means everything’
MacIntyre: First PGA Tour win 'means everything'
In a candid conversation with Rex Hoggard, Robert MacIntyre describes his emotions after winning his first PGA Tour title and how his family support primed him for success.
Rory posts 65 on Moving Day in RBC Canadian Open
Rory posts 65 on Moving Day in RBC Canadian Open
Rory McIlroy's "topsy-turvy" RBC Canadian Open continued on Saturday with a 5-under 65 on Moving Day, presented by Penske.
Highlights: 2024 RBC Canadian Open, Round 3
Highlights: 2024 RBC Canadian Open, Round 3
Relive the best shots and biggest moments from Round 3 of the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf and Country Club in Hamilton, Ontario.
Highlights: 2024 RBC Canadian Open, Round 2
Highlights: 2024 RBC Canadian Open, Round 2
Look back at the best shots and moments from Round 2 action at the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf and Country Club in Hamilton, Ontario.
McIlroy discusses Round 1 at RBC Canadian Open
McIlroy discusses Round 1 at RBC Canadian Open
Rory McIlroy chats with Rex Hoggard about his -4 showing in Round 1 of the RBC Canadian Open, where he's currently tied for sixth place on the leaderboard.
Highlights: 2024 RBC Canadian Open, Round 1
Highlights: 2024 RBC Canadian Open, Round 1
Watch the best shots and moments from Round 1 of the RBC Canadian Open at Hamilton Golf and Country Club in Hamilton, Ontario.