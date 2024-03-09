Watch Now
Scheffler praises patience after Round 3 of API
Scottie Scheffler co-leads entering the final day of the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational and discusses the importance of remaining patient on the golf course to finish the day strong.
Up Next
Scheffler playing ‘top-tier’ golf at Bay Hill
Scheffler playing 'top-tier' golf at Bay Hill
The Golf Central crew reacts Scottie Scheffler's performance during Round 3 of the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational, explaining what the co-leader must do to get the job done on Sunday.
McIlroy in API hunt after ‘tremendous’ back-nine
McIlroy in API hunt after 'tremendous' back-nine
Rory McIlroy vaults himself into contention at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational after firing a 30 on the back-nine, which began with driving the green on the par-4 tenth.
Highlights: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 3
Highlights: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Round 3
Check out the best shots from the third round of the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational in Bay Hill, Florida.
Scheffler praises patience after Round 3 of API
Scheffler praises patience after Round 3 of API
Scottie Scheffler co-leads entering the final day of the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational and discusses the importance of remaining patient on the golf course to finish the day strong.
Highlights: Puerto Rico Open, Round 3
Highlights: Puerto Rico Open, Round 3
Watch the best shots and moments from the third round of the Puerto Rico Open at Grand Reserve Golf Club in Rio Grande.
McIlroy has ‘a lot of momentum’ after back nine
McIlroy has 'a lot of momentum' after back nine
Rory McIlroy discusses his tee shot on the 10th hole in Round 3 of the Arnold Palmer Invitational, describing how it helped propel him to an impressive back nine performance on Saturday.
McIlroy drives par-4 10th, makes easy birdie
McIlroy drives par-4 10th, makes easy birdie
Rory McIlroy secures a birdie on hole No. 10 after an impressive drive off the tee during Round 3 action at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational, taking place at Bay Hill Golf Course.
Best shots of Arnold Palmer Invitational Round 2
Best shots of Arnold Palmer Invitational Round 2
Watch the few very best shots from Round 2 of the Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Kaufman’s ‘Friday Happy Hour’ at Bay Hill
Kaufman's 'Friday Happy Hour' at Bay Hill
Smylie Kaufman's "Friday Happy Hour" at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational featured jokes, insights and insults with appearances from Jordan Spieth and Max Homa.
Scheffler focused on putting at Arnold Palmer Inv.
Scheffler focused on putting at Arnold Palmer Inv.
Scottie Scheffler spent time on the green after an improved putting day helped him tie for the Arnold Palmer Invitational lead on Friday. Golf Central breaks down the steps he's taking to improve that aspect of his game.
Harman reflects on impressive Rd. 2 at Bay Hill
Harman reflects on impressive Rd. 2 at Bay Hill
Brian Harman joins Golf Central to break down his strong Round 2 performance at the 2024 Arnold Palmer Invitational and discuss how he has been able to build on his 2023 success.