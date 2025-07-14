Watch Now
Lowry feeling 'rejuvenated' heading into The Open
Shane Lowry sits down to talk about coming back to the site of his 2019 Open Championship, staying optimistic as a golfer and more,
Darbon prepared for an ‘exciting week’ at The Open
The R&A's new CEO Mark Darbon joins the Live From set to preview the 2025 Open Championship at Dunluce Course in Northern Ireland.
How important would a McIlroy win at The Open be?
Paul McGinley, Brandel Chamblee and Rich Lerner discuss Rory McIlroy's legacy and the history of golf in Northern Ireland, analyzing the past political climate and more.
Notable golf courses of Ireland, Northern Ireland
Paul McGinley gives a tour of some of the most notable golf courses in Ireland and Northern Ireland, where many have flocked to in recent years.
How to find betting value for The Open
Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher discuss The Open Championship betting market, analyzing where there's value with big names and previous winners in a packed field.
How will players adjust to Royal Portrush?
Rickie Fowler, Akshay Bhatia and Jason Day discuss the adjustments they'll have to make ahead of The Open Championship at Royal Portrush, an intense course that will test all players.
McIlroy reflects on 2019 Open Championship
Rory McIlroy discusses his 2019 experience at The Open and how he's learned over the years to be in better control oh his game in critical moments.
Change of scenery helping McIlroy before The Open
Todd Lewis reports on how a 'change in atmosphere' has helped Rory McIlroy reset before the Open Championship and how much pressure the five-time major winner is feeling playing at Royal Portrush.
McIlroy excited for homecoming at The Open
Rory McIlroy sits down with the media to talk about returning to Royal Portrush, discussing the state of this game heading into the Open Championship, his view on how the course is set up and more.
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Final Round
Watch the best shots from the fourth and final round of the ISCO Championship at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky.