Streelman, Poston step up at 3M Open
Take a look at Kevin Streelman and J.T. Poston's stellar Round 2 moments at the 3M Open.
Streelman highlights ‘hot start’ to 3M Open
Amy Rogers interviews Kevin Streelman for his thoughts on his second-round performance at the 3M Open and his game plan going into the weekend.
Highlights: 3M Open, Round 1
Check out the best shots and moments from the first day of action at the 3M Open.
Jaeger leads Aon Risk Reward Challenge
Stephan Jaeger leads the Aon Risk Reward Challenge entering the 3M Open at TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota.
Begay III previews his debut at The Senior Open
Notah Begay III joins the show to discuss his transition from broadcaster to playing a full schedule again, as he gets set to make his debut at The Senior Open Championship.
Thomas trying to learn from his competitors
Golf Today provides an update on the 3M Open, including notable tee times and a feature on Justin Thomas, who was a late addition as he tries to snap his recent struggles.
Zhang has ‘fresh outlook’ ahead of Evian
Rose Zhang took the podium to discuss how her experience playing as an amateur has helped prepare her for The Amundi Evian Championship.
Langer previews The Senior Open Championship
Bernhard Langer joins Golf Today to discuss his preparation ahead of the PGA Tour Champions The Senior Open Championship presented by Rolex at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club in South Wales.
PGA Tour highlighted by 3M Open, Wyndham
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner preview the upcoming PGA Tour schedule, highlighted by the 3M Open and Wyndham Championship, ahead of the FedExCup Fall schedule.
Thorbjornsen doesn’t take No. 1 ranking lightly
Michael Thorbjornsen, the No. 1 player in the PGA Tour University class of 2024 rankings, joins the show to discuss his experience playing college golf and look ahead to the upcoming season.
How Harman focused on the controllable at The Open
Sports psychologist Dr. Morris Pickens analyzes how Brian Harman was able to focus and persevere en route to a 2023 Open Championship win.
IGF expects 2024 Olympics to continue to grow golf
Ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, Golf Today speaks with International Golf Federation executive director Antony Scanlon bout what competitors and fans alike can expect.