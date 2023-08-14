Watch Now
Up Next
Glover: ‘Fought hard enough’ to win FedEx St. Jude
Glover: 'Fought hard enough' to win FedEx St. Jude
Lucas Glover discusses battling to get into the playoff at the FedEx St. Jude Championship and winning his second straight PGA Tour event.
Highlight: 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Rd. 4
Highlight: 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship, Rd. 4
Check out the best shots and moments from the final round of the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis.
Moving Day: Moore makes St. Jude final pairing
Moving Day: Moore makes St. Jude final pairing
A confident Taylor Moore played his way into the FedEx St. Jude Championship final pairing, giving him a chance to secure a spot in the TOUR Championship with a win on Sunday.
Short game has Glover in St. Jude lead after Rd. 3
Short game has Glover in St. Jude lead after Rd. 3
Lucas Glover's short game has him positioned well heading into the final day of action in the FedEx St. Jude Championship. Go behind the numbers with CDW Intelligence Center.
FedEx St. Jude Championship best shots of Round 3
FedEx St. Jude Championship best shots of Round 3
Relive the best shots from the third round of the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Glover’s putter dialed in at FedEx St. Jude Rd. 2
Glover's putter dialed in at FedEx St. Jude Rd. 2
Lucas Glover's new and improved putting stroke paid dividends in Round 2 of the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind. Dive into the numbers with CDW Intelligence Center.
‘Speith magic’ on display at FedEx St. Jude
'Speith magic' on display at FedEx St. Jude
Seabourn's This is Your Moment features Jordan Speith putting on a show with his incredible play at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship.
FedEx St. Jude Championship best shots of Round 2
FedEx St. Jude Championship best shots of Round 2
Relive the best shots from Round 2 at the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship.
Ewing’s ‘remarkable’ Round 2 at AIG Women’s Open
Ewing's 'remarkable' Round 2 at AIG Women's Open
The Golf Central team reviews Ally Ewing's remarkable day at the AIG Women's Open and breaks down what must happen for the Mississippi native to secure her first major championship victory.
Highlights: 2023 AIG Women’s Open, Round 2
Highlights: 2023 AIG Women's Open, Round 2
Watch the best shots from Round 2 of the AIG Women's Open at the iconic Walton Heath Golf Club.
Spieth off to a hot start at the FedEx St. Jude
Spieth off to a hot start at the FedEx St. Jude
Jordan Spieth goes 7-under 63 to take the lead after Round 1 of the first 2023 FedEx Playoffs event.