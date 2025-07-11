 Skip navigation
LPGA: KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Second Round
Charley Hull ‘feeling a lot better’ day after collapsing at Amundi Evian
160630-Venus-Williams
Venus Williams accepts a wild card for the DC Open. She hasn’t competed in more than a year
NCAA Softball: Womens College World Series-UCLA at Tennessee
From home runs to hoops: Megan Grant joins UCLA women’s basketball team

nbc_cyc_btpst7seg3_250711.jpg
Sprinters set to dominate Tour de France Stage 8
nbc_golf_amundievianrd2ehl_250711.jpg
HLs: The Amundi Evian Championship 2025, Round 2
nbc_roto_nlcyyoung_250711.jpg
Skenes still top bet for NL Cy Young Award

Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
LPGA: KPMG Women's PGA Championship - Second Round
Charley Hull ‘feeling a lot better’ day after collapsing at Amundi Evian
160630-Venus-Williams
Venus Williams accepts a wild card for the DC Open. She hasn’t competed in more than a year
NCAA Softball: Womens College World Series-UCLA at Tennessee
From home runs to hoops: Megan Grant joins UCLA women’s basketball team

nbc_cyc_btpst7seg3_250711.jpg
Sprinters set to dominate Tour de France Stage 8
nbc_golf_amundievianrd2ehl_250711.jpg
HLs: The Amundi Evian Championship 2025, Round 2
nbc_roto_nlcyyoung_250711.jpg
Skenes still top bet for NL Cy Young Award

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
How Royal Portrush's back nine will test players

July 11, 2025 11:03 AM
Mike Tirico looks at the back nine of Royal Portrush, which features iconic holes such as Calamity Corner that will add to the drama of The Open Championship.
nbc_golf_portrushfrontnine_250711.jpg
4:55
Iconic holes headline Royal Portrush’s front nine
nbc_golf_iscord1_250710.jpg
9:08
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_scottishopenrd1_250710.jpg
12:24
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open First Round
nbc_golf_roryandviktor_250710.jpg
5:29
McIlroy, Hovland talk Genesis Scottish Open Rd. 1
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250707.jpg
1:46
How Campbell clutched up in another playoff win
nbc_golf_jdeerefinal_250706.jpg
14:44
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, Round 4
davis_mpx.jpg
1:43
Thompson eyes repeat win with John Deere lead
nbc_golf_jdeereround3_250705.jpg
9:52
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, Round 3
nbc_golf_johndeererd2_250704.jpg
8:55
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, Round 2
nbc_golf_pga_johndeererd1hl_250703.jpg
10:22
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, First Round
nbc_bte_johndeereclassicwinner_250702.jpg
01:49
Target Thorbjornsen at +3500 to win John Deere
nbc_golf_adamscottitleist_250701.JPG
01:28
Why Scott marks his golf ball with Southern Cross
nbc_golf_macintyretitleist_250701.JPG
01:05
MacIntyre: Titleist Pro V1 offers ‘more spin’
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250630.jpg
01:18
How powerful Potgieter won the Rocket Classic
nbc_golf_rocketclassicrd4_250629.jpg
12:40
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, Final Round
nbc_golf_rocketclassicrd3_250628.jpg
11:56
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, Third Round
nbc_golf_rocketclassicrd2_250627.jpg
11:08
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, Second Round
nbc_golf_morikawarocketrd1_250626.jpg
09:03
Morikawa struggles with putting at Rocket Classic
nbc_golf_rocketclassicrd1hls_250616.jpg
09:07
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, First Round
nbc_golf_roypotgieterintv_250626.jpg
04:29
‘Fun day': Roy, Potgieter reflect on course record
nbc_golf_martinhallspaunswing_250624.jpg
04:07
What can golfers learn from Spaun’s swing?
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250623.jpg
01:13
How Bradley put together storybook Travelers win
nbc_golf_sales_travelersbestsoundv2_250623.jpg
02:49
Bradley recaps ‘special’ Travelers Championship
nbc_golf_travelersrd4_250622.jpg
14:57
Highlights: 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_penske_250621.jpg
01:17
Fleetwood moves closer to first PGA Tour victory
henley_site.jpg
15:42
Highlights: 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 3
triple_site.jpg
02:41
Bunker mis-hit sends Scheffler to triple bogey
nbc_golf_pgatravelersrd2_250620.jpg
11:17
Highlights: 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_justinthomashighlightsinterviewv2_250620.jpg
03:58
Flatstick leads the way for JT in Travelers Rd 2
nbc_golf_eckroatbunker_250620.jpg
52
Eckroat chips from bunker for dunk at Travelers
nbc_golf_sales_strengthfield_250620.jpg
01:38
Travelers Championship now a ‘world-class event’
nbc_golf_travelersrd1v2_250619.jpg
11:39
Highlights: 2025 Travelers Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_scottieinterview_250619.jpg
02:25
Scheffler opens in 62 as swing feeling better
nbc_golf_jordanspiethinjury_250619.jpg
02:28
Spieth in clear pain before Travelers withdrawal
nbc_golf_cdwlenovo_250618.jpg
01:26
Golfers may struggle with 15th green at Travelers
nbc_golf_spaunonset_250615.jpg
12:02
Spaun talks Round 4, delay, career arc on LF set
nbc_golf_wagnersegment_250615.jpg
03:59
Disappointed Wagner leaves Spaun’s walk-off short
nbc_golf_spauncoaches_250615.jpg
04:30
‘Validating': Coaches, father react to Spaun’s win
nbc_golf_baird16x9_250615.jpg
02:02
U.S. Open Rd. 4 best moments: Spaun victorious
nbc_golf_burnsruling_250615.jpg
04:00
Burns deserves praise for handling of ruling on 15

nbc_cyc_btpst7seg3_250711.jpg
08:35
Sprinters set to dominate Tour de France Stage 8
nbc_golf_amundievianrd2ehl_250711.jpg
06:41
HLs: The Amundi Evian Championship 2025, Round 2
nbc_roto_nlcyyoung_250711.jpg
01:54
Skenes still top bet for NL Cy Young Award
nbc_roto_bulls_250711.jpg
01:48
Bet Bulls over 32.5 wins in 2025-26 season
nbc_wnba_nightrecap_250711.jpg
01:46
Highlights: Collier scores 17, Mystics defeat Aces
nbc_roto_dreamfever_250711.jpg
01:54
‘Can’t count on’ Fever vs. Dream, bet the under
nbc_roto_nbamvp_v2_250711.jpg
02:31
Why Jokic is an early favorite over SGA for MVP
nbc_roto_nbamip_250711.jpg
03:11
Who is the bet to win NBA Most Improved Player?
nbc_dps_robmac_250711.jpg
16:01
Mac discusses buying Wrexham with Reynolds
nbc_roto_swiatekvsanisimova_250711.jpg
01:47
Betting Swiatek vs. Anisimova in Wimbledon final
nbc_dps_jonathanthomas_250711.jpg
04:19
Thomas tells hilarious Curry story with ACC trophy
nbc_cyc_tadejinterview_250711.jpg
02:05
Pogacar explains how he won ‘iconic climb’
nbc_dps_natebargatze_250711.jpg
16:58
Bargatze details rise in comedy, Vanderbilt fandom
bikingphotofinishstageseven.jpg
10:17
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 7 finish
nbc_cyc_tdfsmallpelotoncrash_250711.jpg
02:16
Nasty Stage 7 crash knocks down multiple riders
nbc_cyc_tdfhillclimb_250711.jpg
07:37
Cyclists climb through Stage 7 of Tour de France
oly_wpw_worlds_usachn_250711.jpg
09:15
Women’s Water Polo Highlights: US tops China, 15-7
nbc_golf_charleyhullsegment_250710.jpg
36
Hull feeling better after collapses, WD at Evian
nbc_golf_scottiesegment_250710.jpg
07:34
How Scheffler’s game translates to links golf
nbc_golf_rorysegment_250710.jpg
08:58
Rory heats up late in Genesis Scottish Open Rd. 1
nbc_cyc_tdfs6ehlv4_250710.jpg
28:47
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 6
nbc_smx_smxfacts_250710.jpg
03:04
Martin’s remarkable consistency; ageless Cairoli
nbc_dps_themizinterview_250710.jpg
16:12
The Miz: Flacco is taking Browns to the Super Bowl
nbc_dps_mattryaninterview_250710.jpg
17:01
Ryan weighs in on what makes a QB a Hall of Famer
nbc_dps_jeromebettisinterview_250710.jpg
09:56
Bettis believes Steelers will emphasize run game
nbc_dps_granthillinterview_250710.jpg
13:19
Hill: Flagg in a ‘great spot’ under Kidd in Dallas
nbc_imsa_mosportprev_250710.jpg
15:03
IMSA preview: Chevrolet Grand Prix in Canada
nbc_smx_30board_250710(2).jpg
16:35
Webb out for rest of MX; Spring Creek preview
sextonbets.jpg
02:39
Sexton at +787 odds has chance of beating Lawrence
nbc_smx_martinintv_250710.jpg
04:32
Martin brothers cherish ‘special’ Spring Creek