Watch Now
Thomas finding form at Fortinet Championship
With the Ryder Cup right around the corner, Justin Thomas is in contention at the Fortinet Championship in Napa, California.
Up Next
Theegala on cusp of first PGA Tour win at Fortinet
Theegala on cusp of first PGA Tour win at Fortinet
Sahith Theegala holds a two-shot lead after the third round of the Fortinet Championship as he looks to capture his first PGA Tour victory
Thomas finding form at Fortinet Championship
Thomas finding form at Fortinet Championship
With the Ryder Cup right around the corner, Justin Thomas is in contention at the Fortinet Championship in Napa, California.
Highlights: Fortinet Championship, Round 3
Highlights: Fortinet Championship, Round 3
Check out the best shots from the third round of the Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort in Napa, California.
Thomas holes bunker shot at Fortinet
Thomas holes bunker shot at Fortinet
Justin Thomas moves closer to the lead after sinking an impressive shot from the bunker on the 15th hole at the 2023 Fortinet Championship.
Highlights: Fortinet Championship, Round 2
Highlights: Fortinet Championship, Round 2
Check out the best shots from the second round of the Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort in Napa, California.
Homa recaps Round 2 performance at Fortinet
Homa recaps Round 2 performance at Fortinet
Max Homa reflects on his Round 2 performance in Friday's action at the Fortinet Championship, taking place at Silverado Resort in Napa, California.
Justin Thomas: “Managed my game really well”
Justin Thomas: "Managed my game really well"
Justin Thomas describes his first round at the Fortinet Championship, where he opened with a 3-under 69.
Highlights: Fortinet Championship, Round 1
Highlights: Fortinet Championship, Round 1
Check out the best shots from the first round of the Fortinet Championship at Silverado Resort in Napa, California.
PIF’s U.S. Subsidiary subpoenaed by U.S. Senator
PIF's U.S. Subsidiary subpoenaed by U.S. Senator
Rex Hoggard reports on a subpoena that was sent to the U.S. Subsidiary of the Public Investment Fund and what the U.S. government is seeking.
Thomas, Homa building through Fortinet Champ.
Thomas, Homa building through Fortinet Champ.
Justin Thomas talks with Kira K. Dixon about the opportunity facing him at the Fortinet Championship and the status of his coaching situation. Max Homa discusses defending his title in Napa.
Kaymer puts finishing touch on Miracle at Medinah
Kaymer puts finishing touch on Miracle at Medinah
Martin Kaymer sinks the final putt of the 2012 Ryder Cup, helping Team Europe overcome a four-point deficit at the start of the final day and winning at Medinah Country Club.