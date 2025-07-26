 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies
Phillies’ Edmundo Sosa leaves with bruised back after collision with teammate Brandon Marsh
AUTO: APR 26 NASCAR Cup Series Jack Link's 500
Indianapolis starting lineup: Chase Briscoe claims NASCAR Cup pole at home track
nbc_golf_pgac_senioropenrd3hl_250726.jpg
Padraig Harrington leads fellow Open champ Justin Leonard at Senior Open

Top Clips

nbc_pl_pregame_chelseadiscussion_250726.jpg
Are Chelsea contenders in the PL title race?
nbc_pl_barclaysfeature_250726.jpg
GOAL-E program prepares youth for life success
nbc_pl_pregame_moyesintv_250726.jpg
Everton want to ‘build momentum’ at Summer Series

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MLB: Cincinnati Reds at Philadelphia Phillies
Phillies’ Edmundo Sosa leaves with bruised back after collision with teammate Brandon Marsh
AUTO: APR 26 NASCAR Cup Series Jack Link's 500
Indianapolis starting lineup: Chase Briscoe claims NASCAR Cup pole at home track
nbc_golf_pgac_senioropenrd3hl_250726.jpg
Padraig Harrington leads fellow Open champ Justin Leonard at Senior Open

Top Clips

nbc_pl_pregame_chelseadiscussion_250726.jpg
Are Chelsea contenders in the PL title race?
nbc_pl_barclaysfeature_250726.jpg
GOAL-E program prepares youth for life success
nbc_pl_pregame_moyesintv_250726.jpg
Everton want to ‘build momentum’ at Summer Series

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Olesen fires an ace at the 3M Open 8th

July 26, 2025 03:50 PM
Thorbjørn Olesen gets off the par-3 8th in one at TPC Twin Cities, grabbing a share of the 3M Open lead in the third round.
Up Next
nbc_golf_3mopenrd2_250725.jpg
10:09
Highlights: 3M Open, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_3mopenrd1_250724.jpg
12:00
Highlights: 3M Open, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_barracudafinalrd_250720.jpg
11:28
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 4
Now Playing
nbc_golf_barracudachampionshipv2_250719.jpg
10:34
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_baracuddard2_250718.jpg
9:21
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_barracudard1_250717.jpg
9:31
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250714.jpg
1:28
Top shots from 2025 Genesis Scottish Open
Now Playing
ISCO_4_raw.jpg
6:07
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottishfinalrd_250713.jpg
14:47
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penske_250712.jpg
0:53
Rory leaps into Genesis Scottish Open contention
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_pgaiscord3_250712.jpg
05:24
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_scottishopenrd3_250712.jpg
11:41
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_iscord2hl_250711.jpg
07:53
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_scottishopenrd2hlsv2_250711.jpg
10:25
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, Round 2
nbc_golf_portrushbacknine_250711.jpg
05:05
How Royal Portrush’s back nine will test players
nbc_golf_portrushfrontnine_250711.jpg
04:55
Iconic holes headline Royal Portrush’s front nine
nbc_golf_iscord1_250710.jpg
09:08
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_scottishopenrd1_250710.jpg
12:24
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open First Round
nbc_golf_roryandviktor_250710.jpg
05:29
McIlroy, Hovland talk Genesis Scottish Open Rd. 1
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250707.jpg
01:46
How Campbell clutched up in another playoff win
nbc_golf_jdeerefinal_250706.jpg
14:44
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, Round 4
davis_mpx.jpg
01:43
Thompson eyes repeat win with John Deere lead
nbc_golf_jdeereround3_250705.jpg
09:52
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, Round 3
nbc_golf_johndeererd2_250704.jpg
08:55
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, Round 2
nbc_golf_pga_johndeererd1hl_250703.jpg
10:22
Highlights: 2025 John Deere Classic, First Round
nbc_bte_johndeereclassicwinner_250702.jpg
01:49
Target Thorbjornsen at +3500 to win John Deere
nbc_golf_adamscottitleist_250701.JPG
01:28
Why Scott marks his golf ball with Southern Cross
nbc_golf_macintyretitleist_250701.JPG
01:05
MacIntyre: Titleist Pro V1 offers ‘more spin’
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250630.jpg
01:18
How powerful Potgieter won the Rocket Classic
nbc_golf_rocketclassicrd4_250629.jpg
12:40
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, Final Round
nbc_golf_rocketclassicrd3_250628.jpg
11:56
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, Third Round
nbc_golf_rocketclassicrd2_250627.jpg
11:08
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, Second Round
nbc_golf_morikawarocketrd1_250626.jpg
09:03
Morikawa struggles with putting at Rocket Classic
nbc_golf_rocketclassicrd1hls_250616.jpg
09:07
Highlights: 2025 Rocket Classic, First Round
nbc_golf_roypotgieterintv_250626.jpg
04:29
‘Fun day': Roy, Potgieter reflect on course record

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_pregame_chelseadiscussion_250726.jpg
01:02
Are Chelsea contenders in the PL title race?
nbc_pl_barclaysfeature_250726.jpg
01:27
GOAL-E program prepares youth for life success
nbc_pl_pregame_moyesintv_250726.jpg
02:23
Everton want to ‘build momentum’ at Summer Series
nbc_pl_pregame_iraolaintv_250726.jpg
02:32
Iraola realistic about Bournemouth’s expectations
nbc_cyc_francefemmesstage1_250726.jpg
11:58
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France Femmes, Stage 1
nbc_btp_stage20_seg2_250726.jpg
04:23
Stage 20 continues ‘hellacious’ Tour de France
nbc_btp_stage20_seg3_250726.jpg
09:59
Tour de France, Stage 21 shows no mercy to riders
nbc_golf_pgac_senioropenrd3hl_250726.jpg
10:11
Highlights: ISPS Handa Senior Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_womscottishopenrd3_250726.jpg
10:22
Highlights: Women’s Scottish Open, Round 3
nbc_cyc_tdfs20full_250725.jpg
33:14
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 20
crashes_raw.jpg
03:24
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 20 crashes
nbc_cyc_crash_end_250627v2.jpg
47
Pogacar narrowly avoids crash at Stage 20 finish
nbc_cyc_jorgenson_intrv_250627.jpg
01:43
Jorgenson: ‘I didn’t have the legs to win’
nbc_cyc_winner_interv_250627.jpg
02:42
Groves: ‘So many emotions’ after TDF Stage 20 win
cyclingstagetwentytdf.png
11:59
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 20 finish
nbc_cyc_jonas_poka_dot_newbike_250726.jpg
03:23
Vingegaard has mechanical issues during Stage 20
nbc_wnba_bestofthenight250726.jpg
03:09
Highlights: Lynx crush Aces, Ionescu leads Liberty
nbc_cyc_wipeout_bigcrash_250627.jpg
01:30
Romeo, Grégoire crash in Tour de France Stage 20
nbc_cyc_crash_mauro_250726.jpg
35
Schmid crashes during Stage 20 of Tour de France
nascartrucksthumbnail.jpg
13:05
HLs: NASCAR Truck Series race at Indianapolis
nbc_cyc_tdf_crash_250726.jpg
45
Champoussin crashes during Tour de France Stage 20
nbc_golf_outsidelookingin_250725.jpg
06:36
How golfers outside Top 70 have fared at 3M Open
nbc_golf_woadkorda_250725.jpg
05:36
Woad ‘ready for the moment’ in pro debut
junior_am_site.jpg
10:14
Highlights: U.S. Junior Amateur, Semifinals
nbc_rtf_tonypetitti_250725.jpg
09:06
Unpacking Petitti’s comments on CFP format
NicoRTF.jpg
05:54
Takeaways from Big Ten media day interviews
nbc_rtf_illinois_250725.jpg
03:38
Expectations are high for Illinois in 2025
nbc_rtf_indiana_250725.jpg
01:31
Indiana out to prove last year wasn’t a fluke
nbc_roto_spencerjones_250725.jpg
01:29
Jones’ power production can’t be ignored
nbc_golf_knapprd2highlights_250725.jpg
02:53
Knapp being ‘conservatively aggressive’ in 3M Open