Olesen fires an ace at the 3M Open 8th
Thorbjørn Olesen gets off the par-3 8th in one at TPC Twin Cities, grabbing a share of the 3M Open lead in the third round.
Highlights: 3M Open, Round 2
Watch the best shots from the second round of the 2025 3M Open from TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota.
Highlights: 3M Open, Round 1
Watch the best shots from the opening round of the 2025 3M Open from TPC Twin Cities in Blaine, Minnesota.
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 4
Watch the best shots and moments from the fourth and final round of the 2025 Barracuda Championship from Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) in Truckee, California.
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 3
Watch the best shots and moments from the Round 3 of the 2025 Barracuda Championship from Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) in Truckee, California.
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 2
Watch the best shots and moments from the Round 2 of the 2025 Barracuda Championship from Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) in Truckee, California.
Highlights: Barracuda Championship, Round 1
Watch the best shots and moments from the opening round of the 2025 Barracuda Championship from Tahoe Mountain Club (Old Greenwood) in Truckee, California.
Top shots from 2025 Genesis Scottish Open
From Rory McIlroy's impressive par save to Chris Gotterup's late birdie, relive the most memorable shots from the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, presented by Penske.
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Final Round
Watch the best shots from the fourth and final round of the ISCO Championship at Hurstbourne Country Club in Louisville, Kentucky.
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open Final Round
Watch the top moments and best action from the fourth and final round of the PGA Tour and DP World Tour's Genesis Scottish Open at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.
Rory leaps into Genesis Scottish Open contention
Rory McIlroy used an impressive putter to fuel his rise up the leaderboard during Saturday's action at the Genesis Scottish Open, where he put himself in prime position for a title ahead of Sunday's final round.