Top News

2024 SEC Championship - Georgia v Texas
2024-25 College Football Playoff schedule: List of matchups, dates, times, and TV channels
Purdue hires UNLV’s Barry Odom as its next football coach
Purdue hires UNLV’s Barry Odom as its next football coach
Tamar Bates scores 29 points to help Missouri beat No. 1 Kansas 76-67
Tamar Bates scores 29 points to help Missouri beat No. 1 Kansas 76-67

Top Clips

nbc_rtf_indiananotredame_241208.jpg
Indiana-Notre Dame will be won in the trenches
nbc_rtf_mssgcfpissending_241208.jpg
What message did committee send in final bracket?
nbc_pl_lowedown_241208.jpg
Lowe Down: Chelsea will be top by New Year’s Day

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Woods on Scheffler's grip: 'What is that thing?'

December 8, 2024 03:35 PM
Tiger Woods joins the NBC booth during the Hero World Challenge to talk about Scottie Scheffler's game, including his first reaction to seeing the world No. 1's new putting grip and more.
