U.S. team unfazed by Presidents Cup hoopla
Russell Henley, Sam Burns, Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele discuss the rising emotions and big moments on Day 3 of the Presidents Cup.
Cantlay a ‘tough customer’ as U.S. takes Day 3
Patrick Cantlay was the symbolic leader for the United States' performance on Day 3 of the Presidents Cup: tough and confident.
Sportsmanship under microscope at Presidents Cup
From Tom Kim and Si Woo Kim's passion to reports of negative comments made by the U.S. team, things got testy on Day 3 at the Presidents Cup.
U.S., International teams go toe-to-toe on Day 3
The U.S. and International teams exchanged big shot after big shot on Day 3 at the Presidents Cup.
Singles set up dramatic Presidents Cup finish
Jim Furyk and Mike Weir make their selections for the singles matchups at the final day of the Presidents Cup, and the Live From crew previews the action.
HLs: 2024 Presidents Cup, Day 3 foursome matches
Watch the best shots and moments from the foursomes matches on Day 3 of the 2024 Presidents Cup, where the U.S. and International teams go head-to-head at Royal Montreal Golf Club.
‘Feisty’ USA motivating International Team
Taylor Pendrith, Si Woo Kim and Tom Kim discuss their promising Day 3 at the 2024 Presidents Cup, including when the US Team got 'feisty' and hurled a few swear words towards the International Team.
Kim gives Night, Night celebration after chip-in
Si Woo Kim breaks out a familiar gesture on the international stage, channeling Steph Curry after his clutch chip-in to tie the match for the International team at the Presidents Cup.
Hughes draws even with impressive bunker shot
Mackenzie Hughes' pinpoint accurate bunker shot sends the crowd into a frenzy and helps him and Corey Conners draw even with Collin Morikawa and Sam Burns on Day 3 foursomes at the Presidents Cup.
HLs: 2024 Presidents Cup, Day 3 fourball matches
Watch the best shots and moments from the third day of the 2024 Presidents Cup, where the United States and International teams go head-to-head in fourball match play at Royal Montreal Golf Club.
HLs: Tom Kim dialed in on Day 3 of Presidents Cup
Tom Kim brought the energy and emotion on Day 3 fourballs at the Presidents Cup as he and Si Woo Kim defeated Americans Keegan Bradley and Wyndham Clark, 4 and 3.