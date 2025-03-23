Watch Now
Hovland 'did not believe' he could win the Valspar
Viktor Hovland reflects after rallying past Justin Thomas and winning the Valspar Championship, sharing why he didn't think he could win the tournament and how he has been able to persevere after a rough year and a half.
Up Next
Righty Horschel hits insane lefty shot at Valspar
Righty Horschel hits insane lefty shot at Valspar
Right-handed golfer Billy Horschel hit an unbelievable left-handed shot from the rough at the par-5 fifth hole during the final round of the Valspar Championship, setting up a long birdie putt that Horschel drained.
Thomas in contention at Valspar after big Round 3
Thomas in contention at Valspar after big Round 3
Look back at some of Justin Thomas' biggest moments from a crucial third-round performance at the 2025 Valspar Championship, where he rose up the leaderboard to put himself in contention for the win on Sunday.
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 3
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 3
Watch the best shots and moments from the third round of the PGA Tour's Valspar Championship from the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort.
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 2
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 2
Watch the best shots from the second round of the PGA Tour's Valspar Championship from the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort.
Fisk fires an ace on No. 17 at the Valspar
Fisk fires an ace on No. 17 at the Valspar
Steven Fisk shoots his first hole-in-one on the PGA Tour at the 17th hole of the Valspar Championship at Innisbrook Resort and Golf Club.
Novak, Smylie call chaotic sequence at Copperhead
Novak, Smylie call chaotic sequence at Copperhead
Andrew Novaks joins Smylie Kaufman on the Happy Hour set, reacting to a wild sequence that saw Peter Malnati almost make a hole-in-one at the Valspar Championship.
Higgs’ ugly 14th is second straight triple bogey
Higgs' ugly 14th is second straight triple bogey
A topped ball and an airmail onto the grandstands gave Harry Higgs an unsightly 8 on the 14th hole at the Valspar Championship -- his second straight triple bogey.
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 1
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 1
Watch the best shots and moments from the opening round of the PGA Tour's Valspar Championship from the Copperhead Course at Innisbrook Resort.
Touchback! Kizzire punts, bends putter after miss
Touchback! Kizzire punts, bends putter after miss
After missing a relatively short putt at the Valspar Championship, Patton Kizzire decided he was momentarily trading in putting for punting, sending his putter flying across the green and bending it in the process.