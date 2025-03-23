 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Straight Talk Wireless 400
What drivers said after Kyle Larson’s NASCAR Cup win at Homestead-Miami Speedway
NASCAR: Straight Talk Wireless 400
Kyle Larson beats Alex Bowman at Homestead for ‘one of the coolest wins of my career’
Valspar Championship 2025 - Final Round
Valspar Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout from $8.7 million purse

Top Clips

oly_asmsg_worldcupfinals_250323.jpg
Feurstein secures first World Cup victory
nbc_golf_billyshot_250323.jpg
Righty Horschel hits insane lefty shot at Valspar
LindseyVonn2ndplace.jpg
Vonn makes first World Cup podium since comeback

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR: Straight Talk Wireless 400
What drivers said after Kyle Larson’s NASCAR Cup win at Homestead-Miami Speedway
NASCAR: Straight Talk Wireless 400
Kyle Larson beats Alex Bowman at Homestead for ‘one of the coolest wins of my career’
Valspar Championship 2025 - Final Round
Valspar Championship 2025 prize money: Full payout from $8.7 million purse

Top Clips

oly_asmsg_worldcupfinals_250323.jpg
Feurstein secures first World Cup victory
nbc_golf_billyshot_250323.jpg
Righty Horschel hits insane lefty shot at Valspar
LindseyVonn2ndplace.jpg
Vonn makes first World Cup podium since comeback

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Hovland 'did not believe' he could win the Valspar

March 23, 2025 05:52 PM
Viktor Hovland reflects after rallying past Justin Thomas and winning the Valspar Championship, sharing why he didn't think he could win the tournament and how he has been able to persevere after a rough year and a half.
Up Next
nbc_golf_billyshot_250323.jpg
0:32
Righty Horschel hits insane lefty shot at Valspar
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penske_250322.jpg
1:33
Thomas in contention at Valspar after big Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_valsparrd3_250322.jpg
9:37
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 3
Now Playing
nbc_golf_valspar_round2hl_250321.jpg
12:12
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 2
Now Playing
nbc_golf_valspar_fiskace_250321.jpg
1:41
Fisk fires an ace on No. 17 at the Valspar
Now Playing
SmylieNovak.jpg
3:56
Novak, Smylie call chaotic sequence at Copperhead
Now Playing
higgs_site.jpg
2:01
Higgs’ ugly 14th is second straight triple bogey
Now Playing
nbc_golf_valsparrd1_250320.jpg
12:25
Highlights: Valspar Championship, Round 1
Now Playing
nbc_golf_kizzireputter_250320.jpg
0:39
Touchback! Kizzire punts, bends putter after miss
Now Playing
nbc_golf_keithmitchellintv_250320.jpg
2:01
Mitchell explains impact of wind at Valspar Champ.
Now Playing