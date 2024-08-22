 Skip navigation
Top News

Pittsburgh Pirates v Cincinnati Reds
Former NL MVP and 6-time All-Star Joey Votto announces his retirement from baseball
Mike Locksley
Maryland’s challenge in 2024 is to replace prolific quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa
Max Brosmer
Gophers QB Max Brosmer makes strong impression as quick study, natural leader in arrival from FCS

Top Clips

nbc_indy_sales_hondatwic_240821.jpg
IndyCar reaches final road course of the season
nbc_golf_lydiaandnelly_240821.jpg
Korda & Ko braced for wild weather at St. Andrews
nbc_gof_rorywalkandtalk_240821.jpg
Rory aims to flip script on 2024 at BMW Champ.

Watch Now

Hovland's sublime performance at the 2023 BMW

August 21, 2024 09:35 PM
Look back at the numbers behind Viktor Hovland's tournament-winning performance at the 2023 BMW Championship before he attempts to defend his title in 2024.
nbc_golf_cdwv3_240821.jpg
1:35
Hovland’s sublime performance at the 2023 BMW
nbc_gof_rorywalkandtalk_240821.jpg
4:20
Rory aims to flip script on 2024 at BMW Champ.
nbc_golf_schefflerinterview_240821.jpg
2:15
Scheffler has sights set on playoff event win
nbc_golf_gc_clarkwalkandtalk_240820.jpg
6:14
Clark ready for some home cooking at BMW Champ.
nbc_golf_gc_elevation_240820.jpg
5:12
Elevation will play a factor at BMW Championship
nbc_golf_goingforgreen_240820.jpg
12:17
McIlroy, Clark lead BMW Championship best bets
nbc_golf_gt_jaimediazonrahm_240820.jpg
16:05
Rahm at center of money vs. competition question
nbc_golf_sales_penskefedex_v2_240819.jpg
1:30
Inside Matsuyama’s wild ride to victory
nbc_golf_gc_roundtable_240819.jpg
7:57
Can Schauffele catch Scheffler in FedExCup?
nbc_golf_gt_speithinjury_240819.jpg
10:13
Unpacking Spieth’s wrist injury, surgery
nbc_golf_gc_spieth_240818.jpg
3:14
Spieth needs to undergo left wrist surgery ‘ASAP’
nbc_gc_bubbleboys_240818__626503.jpg
6:25
Plenty of drama on the bubble at FedEx St. Jude
