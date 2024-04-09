Watch Now
What 'clicks' for Matsuyama at Augusta National?
Take a look at Hideki Matsuyama's form heading into the 2024 Masters Tournament, where he looks to win the prestigious event for the second time in his career.
Rahm reflects on 2023 Masters win, move to LIV
Jon Rahm discusses the "tradition" behind the Masters, recounting his 2023 win and reflecting on the impact of his controversial decision to join LIV Golf.
What ‘clicks’ for Matsuyama at Augusta National?
Take a look at Hideki Matsuyama's form heading into the 2024 Masters Tournament, where he looks to win the prestigious event for the second time in his career.
Breaking down betting market for 2024 Masters
Brad Thomas joins Bet the Edge to analyze the betting market for the 2024 Masters Tournament, discussing how to wager on Tiger Woods and Scottie Scheffler.
Can Tiger contend at the 2024 Masters?
Live From analyzes Tiger Woods' chances of contending at the 2024 Masters at Augusta National, discussing whether he can make the cut and play through the weekend.
Matsuyama preparing hard to replicate Masters win
Hideki Matsuyama recalls his 2021 win at The Masters as the "thrillest of thrills" and is preparing hard to replicate the result, and he touches on the variance in course conditions and being in tournament shape.
De La Fuente, Stubbs looking to impress at Masters
Santiago De La Fuente and Jasper Stubbs discuss their mindsets as amateurs in the 2024 Masters field, explaining what they're working on ahead of the tournament.
Harman: Know I can compete in Masters
Brian Harman addresses the media on the Monday of Masters week about his mindset leading up to the tournament, dealing with the harsh environments at Royal Liverpool and the Ryder Cup and more.
Highlights: Best shots from Texas Open
Watch some of the best shots from the 2024 Valero Texas Open, where Akshay Bhatia defeated Denny McCarthy in a thrilling playoff to earn his second-ever PGA Tour victory.
Spieth’s game, recent play suited for Augusta?
Jordan Spieth is playing "Jordan-Spieth-like" golf, but Ryan Lavner thinks that style -- and his history at Augusta National -- might make him well-suited to compete in The Masters.
Rory in ‘much better headspace’ entering Masters
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner discuss Rory McIlroy's third-place finish at the Texas Open and the momentum he brings into The Masters in 2024.
Highlights: McCarthy notches 28 on back nine
Denny McCarthy had eight birdies on the back nine of the Valero Texas Open to force a sudden death playoff with eventual winner Akshay Bhatia.