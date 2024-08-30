Watch Now
Clark: East Lake delivering 'more good than bad'
Wyndham Clark shares his impressions of the restored East Lake Golf Club through two rounds and the mindset of chasing his competitors at the top of the leaderboard in the unique format at the Tour Championship.
Analyzing Scheffler’s strokes gained off the tee
Brandel Chamblee analyzes Scottie Scheffler and Collin Morikawa's performance off the tee at East Lake and why Scheffler's ability to gain strokes is one of the many aspects that separates him from the rest of the field.
Kisner, Kaufman talk ‘new era of East Lake’
Kevin Kisner joins Smylie Kaufman to talk about how East Lake is looking and react to shots at the Tour Championship.
Debating FedExCup Playoffs as Scheffler leads big
Rich Lerner and Brandel Chamblee discuss the prestige of the FedExCup and its format with Scottie Scheffler opening up a big lead, debating if a blowout delivers enough excitement or if changes are needed.
Scheffler takes early lead at East Lake
Take a look at Scottie Scheffler's Round 1 performance at the Tour Championship, where the 12-time PGA Tour winner carded a -6 to take the early lead at East Lake.
Wagner gives Scheffler’s pitch a go
Johnson Wagner displays the difficulty of Scottie Scheffler's chip on Hole 6 during Round 1 of the Tour Championship and looks ahead to the rest of the week at East Lake.
Scheffler remaining focused at Tour Championship
Scottie Scheffler discusses his strong Round 1 showing during the Tour Championship at East Lake, explaining his mentality during the first day of play.
HLs: Morikawa’s stellar back-9 at TOUR, Rd. 1
Collin Morikawa puts on a show in the second half of the Tour Championship, Round 1, sinking six straight birdies to climb the leaderboard.
Analyzing Schauffele’s Round 1 struggles
Xander Schauffele discusses how he's looking to address the issues that plagued him in Round 1 at East Lake.
Highlights: 2024 Tour Championship, Round 1
Watch the best shots and highlights from Round 1 of the Tour Championship, the finale of the PGA Tour's FedExCup Playoffs — at East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta, Georgia.
Good Good Golf’s Kendrick on growing brand, game
Good Good Golf CEO Matt Kendrick joins Rich Lerner to discuss the brand's engagement with a new generation of golfers, a potential future collaboration with the PGA Tour and more.
What dark horses could win the Tour Championship?
Rex Hoggard and Ryan Lavner look at the dark horses who could win the FedExCup's Tour Championship instead of Scottie Scheffler or Xander Schauffele -- examining names like Justin Thomas, Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Åberg.