Top News

TENNIS-USA-OPEN
Frances Tiafoe beats Ben Shelton at U.S. Open; Novak Djokovic may be next
MX 2024 Rd 10 Budds Creek Jason Rango Montoya works on bike outside hauler - a.jpg
Bonds of Trust: Jason Anderson and his behind-the-scenes man, Jason Montoya
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Curtis Cup - Match Day One
Sara Byrne’s chip-in heroics pulls GB&I even with U.S. after Day 1 of Curtis Cup

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_tigerscottie_240830.jpg
Analyzing Scheffler’s strokes gained off the tee
nbc_golf_smyley_xanderscottie_240830.jpg
Kisner, Kaufman talk ‘new era of East Lake’
nbc_indy_willpowersinterview_240830.jpg
Power’s expectations in return to Milwaukee Mile

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Clark: East Lake delivering 'more good than bad'

August 30, 2024 05:42 PM
Wyndham Clark shares his impressions of the restored East Lake Golf Club through two rounds and the mindset of chasing his competitors at the top of the leaderboard in the unique format at the Tour Championship.
nbc_golf_gc_tigerscottie_240830.jpg
4:26
Analyzing Scheffler’s strokes gained off the tee
nbc_golf_clarkint_240830.jpg
3:01
Clark: East Lake delivering ‘more good than bad’
nbc_golf_smyley_xanderscottie_240830.jpg
2:22
Kisner, Kaufman talk ‘new era of East Lake’
scheffler.jpg
8:01
Debating FedExCup Playoffs as Scheffler leads big
nbc_golf_sales_cdw_pgachamprd1v4_240829.jpg
1:03
Scheffler takes early lead at East Lake
nbc_golf_gc_wagnerhit_240829.jpg
4:42
Wagner gives Scheffler’s pitch a go
nbc_golf_gc_scottieputtingv2_240829.jpg
6:53
Scheffler remaining focused at Tour Championship
nbc_golf_gc_morikawahl_240829.jpg
3:35
HLs: Morikawa’s stellar back-9 at TOUR, Rd. 1
nbc_golf_gc_xandersound_240829.jpg
2:29
Analyzing Schauffele’s Round 1 struggles
nbc_golf_pgachamprd1_240829.jpg
10:23
Highlights: 2024 Tour Championship, Round 1
nbc_golf_goodgoodkendrickintv_240829.JPG
7:17
Good Good Golf’s Kendrick on growing brand, game
nbc_golf_rexlavroku_240828.jpg
3:53
What dark horses could win the Tour Championship?
